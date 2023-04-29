How to watch Maple Leafs vs. Lightning in Game 6 of first round in 2023 NHL Playoffs via live stream

ESPN will host Saturday’s matchup between the Maple Leafs and Lightning in the first round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs. The puck is set to drop at 7:00 p.m. ET at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida.

The Maple Leafs won three in a row in this series but failed to close it out with a 4-2 loss at home in Game 5. Auston Matthews scored a goal in the loss, and he has a point in every game in this series, accumulating eight total. Ilya Samsonov saved 34 of 37 shots in the defeat.

The Lightning avoided elimination and need to win two games in a row to advance to the second round of the playoffs. Anthony Cirelli and Michael Eyssimont both added a goal and assist in the victory. Andrei Vasilevskiy allowed a couple goals but saved 28 shots to keep Tampa Bay alive for at least one more game.

The Maple Leafs and Lightning are even at -110 moneyline odds on each side with the over/under set at 6.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook.

2023 NHL Playoffs: Maple Leafs vs. Lightning live stream

Date: Saturday, April 29th

Start time: 7:00 p.m.

TV channel: TBS

Live stream: Watch TBS

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NHL matchup, you can stream the game via Watch TBS. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access TBS for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.