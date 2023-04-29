Rams draft RB Zach Evans with No. 215 pick

The Los Angeles Rams have drafted Mississippi RB Zach Evans with the No. 215 overall pick in the sixth round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Scouting Report

Zach Evans just looks like a lead back . Standing 5’11 and weighing 202 pounds, it wasn’t unusual to see him fighting his way through contact during his college career. That gave Evans the ability to roll up additional yards whenever he toted the rock, helping lead to an impressive 6.9 yards per carry throughout his time with Ole Miss. According to scouting reports, he lacks the vision and cutting ability to be considered among the best backs available in this draft, but with the right team he should easily earn a spot as the slashing half of a backfield rotation.

Career statistics

Evans played the first two years in college with TCU. In 2020 with the Frogs, he had 415 rushing yards on 54 carries with four touchdowns, adding another 76 yards on nine catches through nine games, three starts, that year. In 2021, still with TCU, he led the team with 648 rushing yards on 92 carries, scoring five times on the ground. He caught 10 passes for 130 yards and a touchdown.

Evans transferred to Mississippi for the 2022 season, playing in 12 games and starting eight. he had 936 yards on 144 rushing attempts, adding nine touchdowns. He also caught 12 passes for 119 yards and a touchdown. Injuries were an issue that season, and he missed time with a hip injury and a concussion.

How can Zach Evans impact the Rams in 2023?

Los Angeles has invested some draft capital in their running back room, but there isn’t a clear favorite. Cam Akers is the presumptive starter, but the franchise tried to trade him away last season. Kyren Williams is looking to take a step forward in his second season as the backup. Evans could wind up the starter if he has a strong enough training camp, but it is more likely that he will be a backup/depth piece during his rookie season.