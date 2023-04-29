Browns draft QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson with No. 140 pick

The Cleveland Browns have drafted UCLA quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson with the No. 140 overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Scouting Report

Thompson-Robinson came out of high school as a highly-touted prospect but he never quite matched the hype until much later in his career. He’s undersized for the pros, standing at 6-foot-2 and 203 pounds, but he’s got some extreme mobility and the ability to extend plays with his legs. He played in an easier scheme for QBs at the college level under Chip Kelly and a pro offense will have a big learning curve for him if he wants to have sustained success. He also struggles to find the right spot to throw the ball against zone coverage from time to time.

Career statistics

DTR was a five-year starter at UCLA but was underwhelming the first few years of his tenure with the Bruins. He closed out his career strong though with 69% of his passes completed, 3,169 yards and 27 touchdowns to just 10 picks his senior season. He also added 12 more scores on the ground as a senior. All of those were by far the best numbers of his career.

Overall through his five years at the helm, he tossed for 10,710 yards, 88 touchdowns and 36 picks with 28 rushing scores as well.

How can Dorian Thompson-Robinson impact the Browns in 2023?

He likely won’t. Deshaun Watson has a mega-deal with the Browns to be their starting quarterback. Thompson-Robinson will serve as a reliable backup looking to take his dual-threat ability to the next level. Even if he starts his career as a backup, this gives the Browns ample time to develop him for the future.