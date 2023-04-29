Vikings draft QB Jaren Hall with No. 164 pick

The Minnesota Vikings have drafted BYU quarterback Jaren Hall with the No. 164 overall pick in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Scouting Report

Hall was a two-year starter for the Cougars who is a bit undersized at just 6-feet tall. Despite the lack of height, he has great field vision and can place a ball with pinpoint accuracy, even when he’s going way downfield. He’s not going to rack up a ton of yards as a runner, but he is elusive in the pocket and is a run threat down near the goal line. He’s punched the ball in nine times on the ground over the course of his career.

Career statistics

In his two years as a starter, he saw a big jump in improvement from a solid 2021 season to a stellar 2022 campaign. In 2021 he completed 64% of his passes for 2583 yards, 20 touchdowns and five picks. Last season he hit on 66% of his passes for 3171 yards and 31 scores to just six picks.

How can Jaren Hall impact the Vikings in 2023?

Hall will likely be the backup for Minnesota during his rookie season. He would need an injury to Kirk Cousins to get substantial playing time. Hall will battle for the backup spot behind Nick Mullens but should win it during training camp. Cousins’ contract is nearing its end with Minnesota, so Hall could end up becoming the starter in the future if he can adjust to the NFL game easily.