Saints draft WR A.T. Perry with No. 195 pick

The New Orleans Saints have drafted Wake Forest WR A.T. Perry with the No. 195 overall pick in the sixth round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Scouting Report

Perry has a high ceiling thanks to his long frame, standing at 6-foot-3, and quick feet. His hands aren’t always the most consistent when the ball comes his way. He’s very physical at the point of attack in a route but needs to develop a bit more to refine his route running.

Career statistics

Perry was a two-year starter for Wake and caught 152 passes over his final two seasons in college. During his junior season, he piled up 1293 yards and 15 touchdowns. Overall in his career, he’s hauled in 171 catches for 2662 yards and 28 touchdowns.

How can A.T. Perry impact the Saints in 2023?

What Michael Thomas will New Orleans have in 2023? Let’s assume he manages to stay healthy, he will still likely be the WR1 on the team. Chris Olave will be the WR2 and then Perry should be able to slot in as the WR3.