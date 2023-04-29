Rams draft QB Stetson Bennett in fourth round with No. 128 pick

The Los Angeles Rams have drafted Georgia QB Stetson Bennett with the No. 128 overall pick in the fourth round of the 2023 NFL Draft. He joins a depth chart that includes Matthew Stafford and Case Cookus.

Scouting Report

From a walk-on player to a Heisman Trophy finalist, Bennett’s going for the same magic in the NFL, from a late-round pick to a franchise starter. But that’s a higher hill to climb in the pros. A smaller player who’ll turn 26 during the season, another knock on Bennett is his struggles with passing accuracy. He doesn’t have a lot of force on his throws either, which can make it difficult to hit a receiver in a tight window. He does move well, giving him some ability to create plays outside the pocket. As a passer, scouts have talked up his ability to read through progressions and throw with anticipation.

Career statistics

Bennett took over as the Bulldogs’ starting quarterback during the 2021 season. That year he threw for 2,862 yards, 29 touchdowns and seven interceptions, starting 12 of 14 games. He also ran the ball 56 times for 259 yards and a touchdown.

Last season, he started all 15 games, leading the Bulldogs to another title. Bennett threw for 4,127 yards, 27 touchdowns, and seven picks during the 2022 campaign. He also had some impressive numbers on the ground, running the ball 57 times for 205 yards and 10 rushing scores.

How can Stetson Bennett impact the Rams in 2023?

Bennett joins a rebuilding Rams squad that has two quarterbacks on the roster. Stafford will be in line to start, but at 35, he’s on the back end of his career. Cookus will compete in training camp, but we can expect the Rams to add at least one more quarterback this offseason. Bennett won’t be starting in Week 1, but given Stafford’s injury history, he has a chance to get playing time sooner than some of the quarterbacks drafted ahead of him.