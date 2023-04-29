 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

F1 starting grid: Charles Leclerc claims pole for sprint race at Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Formula One racing is running a rare Saturday race at Baku City Circuit in Azerbaijan. The field will race in a sprint shootout early Saturday morning to set the grid for the sprint race later in the morning. Here’s what the starting grid looks like.

By L Truscott
F1 Grand Prix of Azerbaijan - Sprint Shootout Photo by Dan Mullan - Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images

A day after Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc narrowly claimed the pole for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, he earned the top spot for Saturday’s Azerbaijan Grand Prix Sprint. Leclerc edged out the two Red Bull drivers, Sergio Perez and Max Verstappen, who’ll be second and third on the grid for the sprint, respectively.

George Russell of Mercedes grabbed the fourth spot, followed by Leclerc’s Ferrari teammate, Carlos Sainz, in fifth position. Logan Sargeant crashed during the sprint shootout and has withdrawn from the sprint race.

The Azerbaijan Grand Prix Sprint gets underway at 9 a.m. ET, and you can watch it on ESPN. Formula One sprint is a speedy 100km race, running 17 laps around the race circuit in Baku. There are no pit stops, unless a driver’s car needs a repair. The top eight finishers are awarded points, starting with eight points for P1 down to a single point for P8.

Leclerc and Verstappen are the favorites for the sprint, with -360 odds for both drivers. Perez is at -300, and Russell is at +100 to win it for Mercedes, according to DraftKings Sportsbook qualifying and race odds.

Here is the full starting grid for Saturday’s sprint race at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

F1 Azerbaijan sprint race starting grid

Pos Driver Car #
1 Charles Leclerc 16
2 Sergio Perez 11
3 Max Verstappen 1
4 George Russell 63
5 Carlos Sainz 55
6 Lewis Hamilton 44
7 Alex Albon 23
8 Fernando Alonso 14
9 Lance Stroll 18
10 Lando Norris 4
11 Oscar Piastri 81
12 Nico Hulkenberg 27
13 Esteban Ocon 31
14 Kevin Magnussen 20
15 Zhou Guanyu 24
16 Valtteri Bottas 77
17 Yuki Tsunoda 22
18 Pierre Gasly 10
19 Nyck De Vries 21

