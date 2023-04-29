F1 starting grid: Charles Leclerc claims pole for sprint race at Azerbaijan Grand Prix

A day after Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc narrowly claimed the pole for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, he earned the top spot for Saturday’s Azerbaijan Grand Prix Sprint. Leclerc edged out the two Red Bull drivers, Sergio Perez and Max Verstappen, who’ll be second and third on the grid for the sprint, respectively.

George Russell of Mercedes grabbed the fourth spot, followed by Leclerc’s Ferrari teammate, Carlos Sainz, in fifth position. Logan Sargeant crashed during the sprint shootout and has withdrawn from the sprint race.

The Azerbaijan Grand Prix Sprint gets underway at 9 a.m. ET, and you can watch it on ESPN. Formula One sprint is a speedy 100km race, running 17 laps around the race circuit in Baku. There are no pit stops, unless a driver’s car needs a repair. The top eight finishers are awarded points, starting with eight points for P1 down to a single point for P8.

Leclerc and Verstappen are the favorites for the sprint, with -360 odds for both drivers. Perez is at -300, and Russell is at +100 to win it for Mercedes, according to DraftKings Sportsbook qualifying and race odds.

Here is the full starting grid for Saturday’s sprint race at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.