F1 sprint race: Start time, TV channel, live stream for Saturday race at Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Formula One is in Azerbaijan this weekend for the latest race. Prior to the main event — the Azerbaijan Grand Prix on Sunday — there are several events on Saturday, April 29. Namely, the ever-exciting sprint race will take place on Saturday morning.

Below, we’ll break down the start time, channel, live streaming information, and other details for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix sprint race on Saturday.

How to watch the Azerbaijan Grand Prix sprint race

Date: Saturday, April 29

Time: 9:30 a.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: WatchESPN

The sprint race runs 17 laps at Baku City Circuit in Baku, Azerbaijan. The course is 6 km (3.73 mi) in length, which makes for a total race length of 102 km (63.41 mi).

The first ever sprint shootout will occur earlier in the day (4:30 am ET on ESPN2). This event will serve as qualifying to set grid order for the following sprint race. The sprint race winner will earn 8 points toward the season-long points championship. Second place will earn 7 points, Third place will earn 6 points, and so on through eighth place.

Ahead of Saturday’s events, DraftKings Sportsbook posted odds for the sprint race winner. Unsurprisingly, Max Verstappen has the best odds to win this event at -225. Charles Leclerc (+400) and Sergio Perez (+450) are next in line with Lewis Hamilton (+1800), and Fernando Alonso (+2000) rounding out the top five listings on the odds board.