How to watch Wrexham soccer via live stream for Matchday 46 vs. Torquay United

Wrexham AFC, the subject of Hulu’s “Welcome to Wrexham” series, will be in action in the English National League for the last time this season Saturday. Wrexham will face Torquay United with the league title already wrapped up and promotion to EFL League Two secure. Here’s how fans can catch the action.

Wrexham AFC vs. Torquay United

Date: Saturday, April 29

Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: None

Livestream: Wrexham website

This is going to be more of a celebration of Wrexham than an actual match. With nothing to play for in terms of the title race, there will likely be some lineup adjustments to get players who didn’t see the pitch much during the season some good moments. There will be a strong turnout of supporters who will want to celebrate moving up, so the result of this game is largely irrelevant.

The last time these teams met back in September, Wrexham won 6-0. Torquay United sit 21st in the English National League.