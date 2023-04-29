 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How to watch Wrexham soccer via live stream for Matchday 46 vs. Torquay United

Here’s where you can watch Wrexham AFC for Saturday’s match against Torquay United.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Wrexham v Boreham Wood - Vanarama National League
Wrexham Football Club joint owner Ryan Reynolds signs autographs and has picture with fans ahead of the Vanarama National League match between Wrexham and Boreham Wood at Racecourse Ground on April 22, 2023 in Wrexham, Wales.
Photo by Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

Wrexham AFC, the subject of Hulu’s “Welcome to Wrexham” series, will be in action in the English National League for the last time this season Saturday. Wrexham will face Torquay United with the league title already wrapped up and promotion to EFL League Two secure. Here’s how fans can catch the action.

Wrexham AFC vs. Torquay United

Date: Saturday, April 29
Time: 12:30 p.m. ET
TV channel: None
Livestream: Wrexham website

This is going to be more of a celebration of Wrexham than an actual match. With nothing to play for in terms of the title race, there will likely be some lineup adjustments to get players who didn’t see the pitch much during the season some good moments. There will be a strong turnout of supporters who will want to celebrate moving up, so the result of this game is largely irrelevant.

The last time these teams met back in September, Wrexham won 6-0. Torquay United sit 21st in the English National League.

