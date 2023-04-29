Pick against the spread, over/under for Suns vs. Nuggets Game 1 on Saturday

The Phoenix Suns and Denver Nuggets get their second-round series in the 2023 NBA playoffs underway Saturday, with Game 1 scheduled to tip at 8:30 p.m. ET from Denver. The Suns have the best odds of winning the Western Conference entering this series, but the Nuggets were the No. 1 seed and had the best record in the conference all year.

Both sides enter this game with no injury issues, which is great for fans hoping to see an epic clash of two title contenders.

The Nuggets are 3.5-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The total is set at 226.5. Denver is priced at -150 on the moneyline while Phoenix comes in at +130.

Suns vs. Nuggets, 8:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Suns +3.5

These teams played four times during the regular season but none of the matchups were good measuring sticks ahead of this contest due to notable absences. The Nuggets won the first two matchups when the Suns didn’t have Kevin Durant, and Phoenix won the last two matchups with the Nuggets missing all three of their stars. It’s hard to judge how these teams will match up with each other at full strength.

The Suns have better top end talent across the board, but the Nuggets feature more depth and can play more guys in the rotation without losing much effectiveness. The Suns have only lost one game with Durant on the floor, so it’s best to take the points here with the road team.

Over/Under: Over 226.5

The Suns were a middling team offensively for most of the regular season, but have averaged 122 points per game in the postseason. The Nuggets were one of the most efficient offensive teams all season, posting the second-best offensive rating at home in the league. This total is too low for a game featuring elite offensive players on both sides of the ball. Take the over here.