Best Suns player prop bets to consider for Game 1 vs. Nuggets

The Phoenix Suns will continue their pursuit of a championship Saturday when they face the No. 1 seed Denver Nuggets in Game 1 of the second round series. The Suns enter the contest as Game 1 underdogs, but are still favored to take the series.

Here’s a look at our favorite Suns player props and specials for Game 1, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Devin Booker over 30.5 points (+100)

This is tremendous value given Booker’s recent production. The guard has been on fire in the playoffs, averaging 37.2 points per game on 60.2% shooting. He’s also hitting 46.7% of his triples, which has opened up the entire floor for him. Kevin Durant is letting Booker cook, and the Nuggets are unlikely to be slowing him down significantly. At plus money, this is an awesome prop for Game 1.

Chris Paul over 1.5 steals (-125)

The veteran point guard has dropped off in big way offensively, but he’s still finding some value defensively. Paul went over this line four times in the opening round against the Clippers, with the lone under coming at one steal. He should be able to pick someone’s pocket a couple times in a game which will otherwise feature plenty of offense.

Kevin Durant over 2.5 3-pointers (+145)

Durant hasn’t shot the triple much since joining the Suns. In fact, he’s been fairly quiet scoring the ball and has been more than willing to let Booker run the show. However, the sharpshooter can still make teams pay from behind the arc. Against the Clippers, Durant went over this line three times in the five-game series. He hit the over in the last two games even with Booker flying offensively. There’s enough of a payoff to back Durant to knock down at least three triples Saturday.