Best Nuggets player prop bets to consider for Game 1 vs. Suns

The Denver Nuggets will look to make a statement when they host the Phoenix Suns in Game 1 of their second-round playoff series Saturday. The Nuggets are the No. 1 seed and favored to win Game 1 but the Suns are favored to advance out of the matchup.

Here’s a look at our favorite player props and specials for the Nuggets in Game 1, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Nikola Jokic triple-double (+145)

Jokic had 29 triple-doubles during the regular season, topping his 2021-22 number by 10. He managed one in the last game against the Timberwolves, and has been a combined 10 assists and rebounds away from logging a triple-double in every contest in the series. Look for the big man to put on a show at home in Game 1.

Michael Porter Jr. under 2.5 3-pointers (-110)

This is risky considering Porter Jr.’s ability to heat up from deep at any moment. However, the forward did go under this line three times in the opening round against the Timberwolves and might not get favorable looks against the likes of Torrey Craig and Kevin Durant. Porter Jr. is still a threat from behind the arc, but he likely goes under this line in Game 1.

Jamal Murray over 22.5 points (-135)

Murray went over this line in three of the five games against the Timberwolves, and he did so on amazing efficiency. The workload will be there as the point guard averaged 38.4 minutes per game in the series, and there’s little concern of a blowout here. Murray knows he needs to have a strong game for the Nuggets to have a chance, so look for him to be aggressive offensively Saturday.