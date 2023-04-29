 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Best Nuggets player prop bets to consider for Game 1 vs. Suns

We go over the lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and pick out our favorite Nuggets player prop bets you should consider for Game 1.

By Chinmay Vaidya
2023 NBA Playoffs - Minnesota Timberwolves v Denver Nuggets
Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray of the Denver Nuggets high five during the game against the Minnesota Timberwolves during Round 1 Game 5 of the 2023 NBA Playoffs on April 25, 2023 at the Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado.
Photo by Bart Young/NBAE via Getty Images

The Denver Nuggets will look to make a statement when they host the Phoenix Suns in Game 1 of their second-round playoff series Saturday. The Nuggets are the No. 1 seed and favored to win Game 1 but the Suns are favored to advance out of the matchup.

Here’s a look at our favorite player props and specials for the Nuggets in Game 1, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Nikola Jokic triple-double (+145)

Jokic had 29 triple-doubles during the regular season, topping his 2021-22 number by 10. He managed one in the last game against the Timberwolves, and has been a combined 10 assists and rebounds away from logging a triple-double in every contest in the series. Look for the big man to put on a show at home in Game 1.

Michael Porter Jr. under 2.5 3-pointers (-110)

This is risky considering Porter Jr.’s ability to heat up from deep at any moment. However, the forward did go under this line three times in the opening round against the Timberwolves and might not get favorable looks against the likes of Torrey Craig and Kevin Durant. Porter Jr. is still a threat from behind the arc, but he likely goes under this line in Game 1.

Jamal Murray over 22.5 points (-135)

Murray went over this line in three of the five games against the Timberwolves, and he did so on amazing efficiency. The workload will be there as the point guard averaged 38.4 minutes per game in the series, and there’s little concern of a blowout here. Murray knows he needs to have a strong game for the Nuggets to have a chance, so look for him to be aggressive offensively Saturday.

More From DraftKings Nation