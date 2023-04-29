How to watch Suns vs. Nuggets Game 1 on TV and via live stream

A rematch of the 2021 Western Conference semifinals is on deck as the No. 1 seed Denver Nuggets face the No. 4 seed Phoenix Suns on Saturday, April 29. Game 1 of the Western Conference semifinals will tip off at 8:30 p.m. ET and will air on TNT, with streaming options available through Watch TNT and the TNT app.

After dropping Game 1 of their first-round series, the Suns rattled off four straight wins to dispose of the Los Angeles Clippers in a gentleman’s sweep. Devin Booker (37.2 PPG), Kevin Durant (28.4 PPG), Deandre Ayton (16.0 PPG), and Chris Paul (13.6 PPG) all averaged double digits scoring as Phoenix shot 51.5 percent from the floor overall through five games.

As the Suns prepare to face the Nuggets in the semifinals, Phoenix split the regular-season series 2-2 while averaging 100.3 ppg.

After getting swept in the conference semifinals two years ago, two-time MVP Nikola Jokic has an opportunity for revenge come Saturday evening. Much like their upcoming opponent, the Nuggets made quick work of the Minnesota Timberwolves in a 4-1 gentleman’s sweep in the opening round.

Denver averaged 114.2 ppg thanks to their leading scores in Jamal Murray (27.2 PPG) and Jokic (26.2 PPG). The Nuggets’ All-Star center nearly averaged a triple-double with 12.4 RPG and 9.0 APG in the opening round.

Over at DraftKings Sportsbook the Nuggets are 3.5-point favorites and -130 on the moneyline. The total is set at 226.5.

Suns vs. Nuggets

Date: Saturday, April 29

Start time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: TNT

Live stream: Watch TNT, TNT App

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NBA matchup, you can stream the game on Watch TNT or via the TNT App. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access TNT for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.