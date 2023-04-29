Complete order for round 5 of the 2023 NFL Draft

The fifth round of the NFL Draft will take place on Saturday afternoon, which will cover Rounds 4-7 starting at noon ET. Plenty of quality players come out of the final day of the draft, and it’ll be interesting to see which prospects pop out of Round 5.

The 2023 NFL Draft was quarterback dominant at the top with three of the top four picks going to the QB position before a lull till this year’s draft faller Will Levis went early in Round 2.

The Jacksonville Jaguars will kick off the fifth round of the draft, and it’ll close out with the Los Angeles Rams. There will be 42 picks in the round.

With a number of compensatory picks in play, plenty of franchises have multiple fifth-round draft choices including the Rams and Indianapolis Colts as both have four selections. Other teams with multiple Round 5 picks include the Arizona Cardinals, Cleveland Browns, New York Jets, Las Vegas Raiders, New Orleans Saints and Green Bay Packers. Notably, the Houston Texans forfeited their own pick due to a salary cap violation related to providing DeShaun Watson with membership at an alternative athletic facility in 2020.