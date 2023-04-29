 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Complete order for round 5 of the 2023 NFL Draft

We take a look at the 2023 NFL Draft order for the fifth round.

By Erik Buchinger
2023 NFL Draft - Rounds 2-3 Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images

The fifth round of the NFL Draft will take place on Saturday afternoon, which will cover Rounds 4-7 starting at noon ET. Plenty of quality players come out of the final day of the draft, and it’ll be interesting to see which prospects pop out of Round 5.

The 2023 NFL Draft was quarterback dominant at the top with three of the top four picks going to the QB position before a lull till this year’s draft faller Will Levis went early in Round 2.

The Jacksonville Jaguars will kick off the fifth round of the draft, and it’ll close out with the Los Angeles Rams. There will be 42 picks in the round.

With a number of compensatory picks in play, plenty of franchises have multiple fifth-round draft choices including the Rams and Indianapolis Colts as both have four selections. Other teams with multiple Round 5 picks include the Arizona Cardinals, Cleveland Browns, New York Jets, Las Vegas Raiders, New Orleans Saints and Green Bay Packers. Notably, the Houston Texans forfeited their own pick due to a salary cap violation related to providing DeShaun Watson with membership at an alternative athletic facility in 2020.

2023 NFL Draft order, round 5

Round Pick Team Player Position School
Round Pick Team Player Position School
5 136 Jacksonville Jaguars (via CHI)
5 137 Buffalo Bills
5 138 Indianapolis Colts
5 139 Arizona Cardinals (via DET)
5 140 Cleveland Browns
5 141 Indianapolis Colts (via LV)
5 142 Cleveland Browns
5 143 New York Jets
5 144 Las Vegas Raiders
5 145 Carolina Panthers
5 146 New Orleans Saints
5 147 Tennessee Titans
5 148 Chicago Bears
5 149 Green Bay Packers
5 150 Washington Commanders
5 151 Seattle Seahawks
5 152 Detroit Lions
5 153 Tampa Bay Buccaneers
5 154 Seattle Seahawks
5 155 San Francisco 49ers
5 156 Los Angeles Chargers
5 157 Baltimore Ravens
5 158 Minnesota Vikings
5 159 Green Bay Packers (via DET)
5 160 Jacksonville Jaguars (via NYG)
5 161 Los Angeles Rams (via HOU)
5 162 Indianapolis Colts
5 163 Cincinnati Bengals
5 164 Minnesota Vikings (via SF)
5 165 New Orleans Saints
5 166 Kansas City Chiefs
5 167 Los Angeles Rams
5 168 Arizona Cardinals
5 169 Dallas Cowboys
5 170 New York Jets
5 171 Los Angeles Rams
5 172 New York Giants
5 173 San Francisco 49ers
5 174 Las Vegas Raiders
5 175 Tampa Bay Buccaneers
5 176 Indianapolis Colts
5 177 Los Angeles Rams

More From DraftKings Nation