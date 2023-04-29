Complete order for round 6 of the 2023 NFL Draft

The sixth round of the 2023 NFL Draft will take place on Saturday, April 29 as part of the third and final day of the event in Kansas City, Missouri. Teams will be looking for flyers with that will hopefully pop and lead to a successful NFL career with Tom Brady as the biggest example possible.

The first two days of the NFL Draft have been big on quarterbacks with three going inside the top four overall picks. One of the top stories from the first day was the fall of Kentucky Wildcats quarterback Will Levis, though he was locked down early in the second round.

The sixth round will get started with the Kansas City Chiefs with the first pick, and it’ll be closed out by the Cincinnati Bengals. There will be 40 picks in the round.

The New England Patriots have four picks to work with in this round, and other teams with multiple selections include the Chiefs, Bengals, Arizona Cardinals, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Denver Broncos, Los Angeles Rams, Houston Texans, Washington Commanders, Jacksonville Jaguars and Las Vegas Raiders.