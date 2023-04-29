 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Complete order for round 6 of the 2023 NFL Draft

We take a look at the 2023 NFL Draft order for the sixth round.

By Erik Buchinger
2023 NFL Draft - Rounds 2-3 Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images

The sixth round of the 2023 NFL Draft will take place on Saturday, April 29 as part of the third and final day of the event in Kansas City, Missouri. Teams will be looking for flyers with that will hopefully pop and lead to a successful NFL career with Tom Brady as the biggest example possible.

The first two days of the NFL Draft have been big on quarterbacks with three going inside the top four overall picks. One of the top stories from the first day was the fall of Kentucky Wildcats quarterback Will Levis, though he was locked down early in the second round.

The sixth round will get started with the Kansas City Chiefs with the first pick, and it’ll be closed out by the Cincinnati Bengals. There will be 40 picks in the round.

The New England Patriots have four picks to work with in this round, and other teams with multiple selections include the Chiefs, Bengals, Arizona Cardinals, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Denver Broncos, Los Angeles Rams, Houston Texans, Washington Commanders, Jacksonville Jaguars and Las Vegas Raiders.

2023 NFL Draft order, round 6

Round Pick Team Player Position School
Round Pick Team Player Position School
6 178 Kansas City Chiefs
6 179 Green Bay Packers (via TB)
6 180 Arizona Cardinals
6 181 Tampa Bay Buccaneers
6 182 Los Angeles Rams
6 183 Denver Broncos (via DET)
6 184 New England Patriots
6 185 Jacksonville Jaguars
6 186 Tennessee Titans
6 187 New England Patriots
6 188 Philadelphia Eagles (via HOU)
6 189 Los Angeles Rams
6 190 Cleveland Browns
6 191 Houston Texans (LAR)
6 192 New England Patriots
6 193 Washington Commanders
6 194 Kansas City Chiefs (via DET)
6 195 Denver Broncos
6 196 Tampa Bay Buccaneers
6 197 Miami Dolphins
6 198 Seattle Seahawks
6 199 Baltimore Ravens
6 200 Los Angeles Chargers
6 201 Houston Texans
6 202 Jacksonville Jaguars
6 203 Houston Texans
6 204 Las Vegas Raiders
6 205 Buffalo Bills
6 206 Cincinnati Bengals
6 207 Green Bay Packers
6 208 Jacksonville Jaguars
6 209 New York Giants
6 210 New England Patriots
6 211 Minnesota Vikings
6 212 Dallas Cowboys
6 213 Arizona Cardinals
6 214 Las Vegas Raiders
6 215 Washington Commanders
6 216 San Francisco 49ers
6 217 Cincinnati Bengals (via KC)

More From DraftKings Nation