Complete order for round 7 of the 2023 NFL Draft

The 2023 NFL Draft will finish up with the seventh round on Saturday, April 29. Many of the players selected in this round won’t make the roster this fall, while others may go on to have a productive NFL career as teams look to land a valuable steal in Round 7.
The 2023 NFL Draft has been highlighted by the quarterback position as many are with three QBs going inside the top four. Will Levis unexpectedly fell out of the first round but was selected early in Round 2 when the Tennessee Titans traded up for him.
The Chicago Bears will open the seven round with the Mr. Irrelevant pick coming from the Houston Texans to close out the draft. There will be 42 picks in the final round.
The San Francisco 49ers and Philadelphia Eagles both have three picks in the final round. Other franchises with multiple draft choices include the Bears, Las Vegas Raiders, Indianapolis Colts, Atlanta Falcons, Jacksonville Jaguars, New Orleans Saints, Green Bay Packers, Pittsburgh Steelers and New York Giants.
2023 NFL Draft order, round 7
|Round
|Pick
|Team
|Player
|Position
|School
|7
|218
|Chicago Bears
|7
|219
|Philadelphia Eagles
|7
|220
|Las Vegas Raiders
|7
|221
|Indianapolis Colts
|7
|222
|Minnesota Vikings (via SF)
|7
|223
|Los Angeles Rams
|7
|224
|Atlanta Falcons
|7
|225
|Atlanta Falcons
|7
|226
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|7
|227
|New Orleans Saints
|7
|228
|Tennessee Titans
|7
|229
|Cleveland Browns
|7
|230
|Philadelphia Eagles (via HOU)
|7
|231
|Las Vegas Raiders
|7
|232
|Green Bay Packers
|7
|233
|Washington Commanders
|7
|234
|Los Angeles Rams
|7
|235
|Green Bay Packers
|7
|236
|Indianapolis Colts
|7
|237
|Seattle Seahawks
|7
|238
|Miami Dolphins
|7
|239
|Los Angeles Chargers
|7
|240
|Jacksonville Jaguars (via NYG)
|7
|241
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|7
|242
|Green Bay Packers
|7
|243
|New York Giants
|7
|244
|Dallas Cowboys
|7
|245
|New England Patriots
|7
|246
|Cincinnati Bengals
|7
|247
|San Francisco 49ers
|7
|248
|Philadelphia Eagles
|7
|249
|Detroit Lions (via KC)
|7
|250
|Kansas City Chiefs
|7
|251
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|7
|252
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|7
|253
|San Francisco 49ers
|7
|254
|New York Giants
|7
|255
|San Francisco 49ers
|7
|256
|Green Bay Packers
|7
|257
|New Orleans Saints
|7
|258
|Chicago Bears
|7
|259
|Houston Texans