Complete order for round 7 of the 2023 NFL Draft

The 2023 NFL Draft will finish up with the seventh round on Saturday, April 29. Many of the players selected in this round won’t make the roster this fall, while others may go on to have a productive NFL career as teams look to land a valuable steal in Round 7.

The 2023 NFL Draft has been highlighted by the quarterback position as many are with three QBs going inside the top four. Will Levis unexpectedly fell out of the first round but was selected early in Round 2 when the Tennessee Titans traded up for him.

The Chicago Bears will open the seven round with the Mr. Irrelevant pick coming from the Houston Texans to close out the draft. There will be 42 picks in the final round.

The San Francisco 49ers and Philadelphia Eagles both have three picks in the final round. Other franchises with multiple draft choices include the Bears, Las Vegas Raiders, Indianapolis Colts, Atlanta Falcons, Jacksonville Jaguars, New Orleans Saints, Green Bay Packers, Pittsburgh Steelers and New York Giants.