Complete order for round 7 of the 2023 NFL Draft

We take a look at the 2023 NFL Draft order for the seventh round.

The 2023 NFL Draft will finish up with the seventh round on Saturday, April 29. Many of the players selected in this round won’t make the roster this fall, while others may go on to have a productive NFL career as teams look to land a valuable steal in Round 7.

The 2023 NFL Draft has been highlighted by the quarterback position as many are with three QBs going inside the top four. Will Levis unexpectedly fell out of the first round but was selected early in Round 2 when the Tennessee Titans traded up for him.

The Chicago Bears will open the seven round with the Mr. Irrelevant pick coming from the Houston Texans to close out the draft. There will be 42 picks in the final round.

The San Francisco 49ers and Philadelphia Eagles both have three picks in the final round. Other franchises with multiple draft choices include the Bears, Las Vegas Raiders, Indianapolis Colts, Atlanta Falcons, Jacksonville Jaguars, New Orleans Saints, Green Bay Packers, Pittsburgh Steelers and New York Giants.

2023 NFL Draft order, round 7

Round Pick Team Player Position School
7 218 Chicago Bears
7 219 Philadelphia Eagles
7 220 Las Vegas Raiders
7 221 Indianapolis Colts
7 222 Minnesota Vikings (via SF)
7 223 Los Angeles Rams
7 224 Atlanta Falcons
7 225 Atlanta Falcons
7 226 Jacksonville Jaguars
7 227 New Orleans Saints
7 228 Tennessee Titans
7 229 Cleveland Browns
7 230 Philadelphia Eagles (via HOU)
7 231 Las Vegas Raiders
7 232 Green Bay Packers
7 233 Washington Commanders
7 234 Los Angeles Rams
7 235 Green Bay Packers
7 236 Indianapolis Colts
7 237 Seattle Seahawks
7 238 Miami Dolphins
7 239 Los Angeles Chargers
7 240 Jacksonville Jaguars (via NYG)
7 241 Pittsburgh Steelers
7 242 Green Bay Packers
7 243 New York Giants
7 244 Dallas Cowboys
7 245 New England Patriots
7 246 Cincinnati Bengals
7 247 San Francisco 49ers
7 248 Philadelphia Eagles
7 249 Detroit Lions (via KC)
7 250 Kansas City Chiefs
7 251 Pittsburgh Steelers
7 252 Tampa Bay Buccaneers
7 253 San Francisco 49ers
7 254 New York Giants
7 255 San Francisco 49ers
7 256 Green Bay Packers
7 257 New Orleans Saints
7 258 Chicago Bears
7 259 Houston Texans

