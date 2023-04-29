We’ve made it through 102 picks in the 2023 NFL Draft, but now we get into the toughest stretch. Although, if you’re a diehard, maybe this is the best stretch of the draft. Round 4 opens the final day of the proceedings on Saturday and there are 157 picks left to be made.

Rounds 4-7 are where teams search for the diamonds in the rough. A GM will get fired for blowing day 1 picks, but day 3 picks are where a GM can set up the franchise for years of success. It’s entirely hit or miss at that point, but there is tons of value to be found. You’re hoping for a player who turns into a star, you can live with a strong contributor, and a lot of times we’ll settle for solid special teams player. Plenty of players drafted on Saturday will wash out, but we’ll be talking about some of these names for years to come.

The Chicago Bears hold the first pick of the fourth round of the 2023 NFL Draft. They’ll open the proceedings at noon and have five minutes to pick. The picks in the fourth through sixth rounds have five minutes, and then teams get four minutes in the seventh round. The Houston Texans close it out with pick No. 259, also known as Mr. Irrelevant.

Here’s a look at the complete draft order for Saturday’s final four rounds.