We’ve made it through 102 picks in the 2023 NFL Draft, but now we get into the toughest stretch. Although, if you’re a diehard, maybe this is the best stretch of the draft. Round 4 opens the final day of the proceedings on Saturday and there are 157 picks left to be made.
Rounds 4-7 are where teams search for the diamonds in the rough. A GM will get fired for blowing day 1 picks, but day 3 picks are where a GM can set up the franchise for years of success. It’s entirely hit or miss at that point, but there is tons of value to be found. You’re hoping for a player who turns into a star, you can live with a strong contributor, and a lot of times we’ll settle for solid special teams player. Plenty of players drafted on Saturday will wash out, but we’ll be talking about some of these names for years to come.
The Chicago Bears hold the first pick of the fourth round of the 2023 NFL Draft. They’ll open the proceedings at noon and have five minutes to pick. The picks in the fourth through sixth rounds have five minutes, and then teams get four minutes in the seventh round. The Houston Texans close it out with pick No. 259, also known as Mr. Irrelevant.
Here’s a look at the complete draft order for Saturday’s final four rounds.
2023 NFL Draft order, day 3
|Round
|Pick
|Team
|Player
|Position
|School
|4
|103
|Chicago Bears
|4
|104
|Houston Texans
|4
|105
|Houston Texans (via ARI)
|4
|106
|Indianapolis Colts
|4
|107
|New England Patriots
|4
|108
|Seattle Seahawks (via DEN)
|4
|109
|Las Vegas Raiders
|4
|110
|Indianapolis Colts (via ATL)
|4
|111
|Cleveland Browns
|4
|112
|New York Jets
|4
|113
|Atlanta Falcons
|4
|114
|Carolina Panthers
|4
|115
|New Orleans Saints
|4
|116
|Green Bay Packers
|4
|117
|New England Patriots
|4
|118
|Washington Commanders
|4
|119
|Minnesota Vikings
|4
|120
|New England Patriots (via PIT)
|4
|121
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|4
|122
|Arizona Cardinals (via DET)
|4
|123
|Seattle Seahawks
|4
|124
|Baltimore Ravens
|4
|125
|Los Angeles Chargers
|4
|126
|Cleveland Browns
|4
|127
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|4
|128
|Los Angeles Rams (via NYG)
|4
|129
|Dallas Cowboys
|4
|130
|Jacksonville Jaguars (via BUF)
|4
|131
|Cincinnati Bengals
|4
|132
|Pittsburgh Steelers (via CAR)
|4
|133
|Chicago Bears
|4
|134
|Kansas City Chiefs
|4
|135
|New England Patriots
|5
|136
|Jacksonville Jaguars (via CHI)
|5
|137
|Buffalo Bills
|5
|138
|Indianapolis Colts
|5
|139
|Arizona Cardinals (via DET)
|5
|140
|Cleveland Browns
|5
|141
|Indianapolis Colts (via LV)
|5
|142
|Cleveland Browns
|5
|143
|New York Jets
|5
|144
|Las Vegas Raiders
|5
|145
|Carolina Panthers
|5
|146
|New Orleans Saints
|5
|147
|Tennessee Titans
|5
|148
|Chicago Bears
|5
|149
|Green Bay Packers
|5
|150
|Washington Commanders
|5
|151
|Seattle Seahawks
|5
|152
|Detroit Lions
|5
|153
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|5
|154
|Seattle Seahawks
|5
|155
|San Francisco 49ers
|5
|156
|Los Angeles Chargers
|5
|157
|Baltimore Ravens
|5
|158
|Minnesota Vikings
|5
|159
|Green Bay Packers (via DET)
|5
|160
|Jacksonville Jaguars (via NYG)
|5
|161
|Los Angeles Rams (via HOU)
|5
|162
|Indianapolis Colts
|5
|163
|Cincinnati Bengals
|5
|164
|Minnesota Vikings (via SF)
|5
|165
|New Orleans Saints
|5
|166
|Kansas City Chiefs
|5
|167
|Los Angeles Rams
|5
|168
|Arizona Cardinals
|5
|169
|Dallas Cowboys
|5
|170
|New York Jets
|5
|171
|Los Angeles Rams
|5
|172
|New York Giants
|5
|173
|San Francisco 49ers
|5
|174
|Las Vegas Raiders
|5
|175
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|5
|176
|Indianapolis Colts
|5
|177
|Los Angeles Rams
|6
|178
|Kansas City Chiefs
|6
|179
|Green Bay Packers (via TB)
|6
|180
|Arizona Cardinals
|6
|181
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|6
|182
|Los Angeles Rams
|6
|183
|Denver Broncos (via DET)
|6
|184
|New England Patriots
|6
|185
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|6
|186
|Tennessee Titans
|6
|187
|New England Patriots
|6
|188
|Philadelphia Eagles (via HOU)
|6
|189
|Los Angeles Rams
|6
|190
|Cleveland Browns
|6
|191
|Houston Texans (LAR)
|6
|192
|New England Patriots
|6
|193
|Washington Commanders
|6
|194
|Kansas City Chiefs (via DET)
|6
|195
|Denver Broncos
|6
|196
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|6
|197
|Miami Dolphins
|6
|198
|Seattle Seahawks
|6
|199
|Baltimore Ravens
|6
|200
|Los Angeles Chargers
|6
|201
|Houston Texans
|6
|202
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|6
|203
|Houston Texans
|6
|204
|Las Vegas Raiders
|6
|205
|Buffalo Bills
|6
|206
|Cincinnati Bengals
|6
|207
|Green Bay Packers
|6
|208
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|6
|209
|New York Giants
|6
|210
|New England Patriots
|6
|211
|Minnesota Vikings
|6
|212
|Dallas Cowboys
|6
|213
|Arizona Cardinals
|6
|214
|Las Vegas Raiders
|6
|215
|Washington Commanders
|6
|216
|San Francisco 49ers
|6
|217
|Cincinnati Bengals (via KC)
|7
|218
|Chicago Bears
|7
|219
|Philadelphia Eagles
|7
|220
|Las Vegas Raiders
|7
|221
|Indianapolis Colts
|7
|222
|Minnesota Vikings (via SF)
|7
|223
|Los Angeles Rams
|7
|224
|Atlanta Falcons
|7
|225
|Atlanta Falcons
|7
|226
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|7
|227
|New Orleans Saints
|7
|228
|Tennessee Titans
|7
|229
|Cleveland Browns
|7
|230
|Philadelphia Eagles (via HOU)
|7
|231
|Las Vegas Raiders
|7
|232
|Green Bay Packers
|7
|233
|Washington Commanders
|7
|234
|Los Angeles Rams
|7
|235
|Green Bay Packers
|7
|236
|Indianapolis Colts
|7
|237
|Seattle Seahawks
|7
|238
|Miami Dolphins
|7
|239
|Los Angeles Chargers
|7
|240
|Jacksonville Jaguars (via NYG)
|7
|241
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|7
|242
|Green Bay Packers
|7
|243
|New York Giants
|7
|244
|Dallas Cowboys
|7
|245
|New England Patriots
|7
|246
|Cincinnati Bengals
|7
|247
|San Francisco 49ers
|7
|248
|Philadelphia Eagles
|7
|249
|Detroit Lions (via KC)
|7
|250
|Kansas City Chiefs
|7
|251
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|7
|252
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|7
|253
|San Francisco 49ers
|7
|254
|New York Giants
|7
|255
|San Francisco 49ers
|7
|256
|Green Bay Packers
|7
|257
|New Orleans Saints
|7
|258
|Chicago Bears
|7
|259
|Houston Texans