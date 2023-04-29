 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

2023 NFL Draft order for Day 3: Rounds 4-7

We take a look at the 2023 NFL Draft order on Day 3 for Rounds 4-7.

By Elyse.brown
A general view of the draft stage before the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft at Union Station. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

We’ve made it through 102 picks in the 2023 NFL Draft, but now we get into the toughest stretch. Although, if you’re a diehard, maybe this is the best stretch of the draft. Round 4 opens the final day of the proceedings on Saturday and there are 157 picks left to be made.

Rounds 4-7 are where teams search for the diamonds in the rough. A GM will get fired for blowing day 1 picks, but day 3 picks are where a GM can set up the franchise for years of success. It’s entirely hit or miss at that point, but there is tons of value to be found. You’re hoping for a player who turns into a star, you can live with a strong contributor, and a lot of times we’ll settle for solid special teams player. Plenty of players drafted on Saturday will wash out, but we’ll be talking about some of these names for years to come.

The Chicago Bears hold the first pick of the fourth round of the 2023 NFL Draft. They’ll open the proceedings at noon and have five minutes to pick. The picks in the fourth through sixth rounds have five minutes, and then teams get four minutes in the seventh round. The Houston Texans close it out with pick No. 259, also known as Mr. Irrelevant.

Here’s a look at the complete draft order for Saturday’s final four rounds.

2023 NFL Draft order, day 3

Round Pick Team Player Position School
4 103 Chicago Bears
4 104 Houston Texans
4 105 Houston Texans (via ARI)
4 106 Indianapolis Colts
4 107 New England Patriots
4 108 Seattle Seahawks (via DEN)
4 109 Las Vegas Raiders
4 110 Indianapolis Colts (via ATL)
4 111 Cleveland Browns
4 112 New York Jets
4 113 Atlanta Falcons
4 114 Carolina Panthers
4 115 New Orleans Saints
4 116 Green Bay Packers
4 117 New England Patriots
4 118 Washington Commanders
4 119 Minnesota Vikings
4 120 New England Patriots (via PIT)
4 121 Jacksonville Jaguars
4 122 Arizona Cardinals (via DET)
4 123 Seattle Seahawks
4 124 Baltimore Ravens
4 125 Los Angeles Chargers
4 126 Cleveland Browns
4 127 Jacksonville Jaguars
4 128 Los Angeles Rams (via NYG)
4 129 Dallas Cowboys
4 130 Jacksonville Jaguars (via BUF)
4 131 Cincinnati Bengals
4 132 Pittsburgh Steelers (via CAR)
4 133 Chicago Bears
4 134 Kansas City Chiefs
4 135 New England Patriots
5 136 Jacksonville Jaguars (via CHI)
5 137 Buffalo Bills
5 138 Indianapolis Colts
5 139 Arizona Cardinals (via DET)
5 140 Cleveland Browns
5 141 Indianapolis Colts (via LV)
5 142 Cleveland Browns
5 143 New York Jets
5 144 Las Vegas Raiders
5 145 Carolina Panthers
5 146 New Orleans Saints
5 147 Tennessee Titans
5 148 Chicago Bears
5 149 Green Bay Packers
5 150 Washington Commanders
5 151 Seattle Seahawks
5 152 Detroit Lions
5 153 Tampa Bay Buccaneers
5 154 Seattle Seahawks
5 155 San Francisco 49ers
5 156 Los Angeles Chargers
5 157 Baltimore Ravens
5 158 Minnesota Vikings
5 159 Green Bay Packers (via DET)
5 160 Jacksonville Jaguars (via NYG)
5 161 Los Angeles Rams (via HOU)
5 162 Indianapolis Colts
5 163 Cincinnati Bengals
5 164 Minnesota Vikings (via SF)
5 165 New Orleans Saints
5 166 Kansas City Chiefs
5 167 Los Angeles Rams
5 168 Arizona Cardinals
5 169 Dallas Cowboys
5 170 New York Jets
5 171 Los Angeles Rams
5 172 New York Giants
5 173 San Francisco 49ers
5 174 Las Vegas Raiders
5 175 Tampa Bay Buccaneers
5 176 Indianapolis Colts
5 177 Los Angeles Rams
6 178 Kansas City Chiefs
6 179 Green Bay Packers (via TB)
6 180 Arizona Cardinals
6 181 Tampa Bay Buccaneers
6 182 Los Angeles Rams
6 183 Denver Broncos (via DET)
6 184 New England Patriots
6 185 Jacksonville Jaguars
6 186 Tennessee Titans
6 187 New England Patriots
6 188 Philadelphia Eagles (via HOU)
6 189 Los Angeles Rams
6 190 Cleveland Browns
6 191 Houston Texans (LAR)
6 192 New England Patriots
6 193 Washington Commanders
6 194 Kansas City Chiefs (via DET)
6 195 Denver Broncos
6 196 Tampa Bay Buccaneers
6 197 Miami Dolphins
6 198 Seattle Seahawks
6 199 Baltimore Ravens
6 200 Los Angeles Chargers
6 201 Houston Texans
6 202 Jacksonville Jaguars
6 203 Houston Texans
6 204 Las Vegas Raiders
6 205 Buffalo Bills
6 206 Cincinnati Bengals
6 207 Green Bay Packers
6 208 Jacksonville Jaguars
6 209 New York Giants
6 210 New England Patriots
6 211 Minnesota Vikings
6 212 Dallas Cowboys
6 213 Arizona Cardinals
6 214 Las Vegas Raiders
6 215 Washington Commanders
6 216 San Francisco 49ers
6 217 Cincinnati Bengals (via KC)
7 218 Chicago Bears
7 219 Philadelphia Eagles
7 220 Las Vegas Raiders
7 221 Indianapolis Colts
7 222 Minnesota Vikings (via SF)
7 223 Los Angeles Rams
7 224 Atlanta Falcons
7 225 Atlanta Falcons
7 226 Jacksonville Jaguars
7 227 New Orleans Saints
7 228 Tennessee Titans
7 229 Cleveland Browns
7 230 Philadelphia Eagles (via HOU)
7 231 Las Vegas Raiders
7 232 Green Bay Packers
7 233 Washington Commanders
7 234 Los Angeles Rams
7 235 Green Bay Packers
7 236 Indianapolis Colts
7 237 Seattle Seahawks
7 238 Miami Dolphins
7 239 Los Angeles Chargers
7 240 Jacksonville Jaguars (via NYG)
7 241 Pittsburgh Steelers
7 242 Green Bay Packers
7 243 New York Giants
7 244 Dallas Cowboys
7 245 New England Patriots
7 246 Cincinnati Bengals
7 247 San Francisco 49ers
7 248 Philadelphia Eagles
7 249 Detroit Lions (via KC)
7 250 Kansas City Chiefs
7 251 Pittsburgh Steelers
7 252 Tampa Bay Buccaneers
7 253 San Francisco 49ers
7 254 New York Giants
7 255 San Francisco 49ers
7 256 Green Bay Packers
7 257 New Orleans Saints
7 258 Chicago Bears
7 259 Houston Texans

