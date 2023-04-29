How much time does each team get to make their pick on Day 3 of the NFL Draft?

The first two days of the 2023 NFL Draft are in the books. That leaves just one more day, and four more rounds, left in the annual selection process.

The first round had plenty of fireworks, with three quarterbacks drafted in the first four picks, and a WR run that included four straight pass-catchers being selected to strong landing spots.

On Day 2, there were plenty of interesting picks. The Tennessee Titans traded up for Will Levis, who was rumored to be a target in the first round. At running back, the Seahawks made one of the more shocking picks by drafting UCLA’s Zach Charbonnet while Miami added even more speed in Texas A&M’s Devon Achane.

In the first round, teams were allotted 10 minutes per pick. In the second round, that was lowered to seven minutes, and then it was cut down by two more minutes (to five) in the third round.

For Day 3, teams will still have five minutes per pick in rounds four through six. That’ll be lowered to four minutes for the seventh and final round.

NFL Draft: Time on the clock for Day 2

Round 4-6: 5 minutes per pick

Round 7: 4 minutes per pick