Full list of tee times for Round 3 of 2023 Mexico Open

The Mexico Open is halfway finished, and Tony Finau looks to win his first PGA TOUR event of 2023 as he holds a one-shot leading heading into Moving Day.

Finau went 65-64 on Thursday and Friday to enter the weekend as the leader at -13, a one-shot lead over his Saturday playing partners Erik van Rooyen and Brandon Wu. Right now at DraftKings Sportsbook, Finau is the favorite to take home the trophy at +100, with Wu the second choice at +650, with van Rooyen fourth on the odds board at +900

The recent dominance of Jon Rahm might be best expressed that even though he’s at just -7 and T12 on the leaderboard, he’s the third choice to win by the bettors at +700.

The tournament gets underway on Saturday with tee times starting at 10:38 a.m. ET. You can catch the action on Golf Channel from 1 p.m.-3 p.m., and then on CBS from 3 p.m.-6 p.m. PGA TOUR Live via ESPN+ will also have extended streaming coverage of all 18 holes of the event and every player.

Below is a full list of tee times for Round 3 of the 2023 Mexico Open on Saturday.