Full list of tee times for Round 3 of 2023 Mexico Open

The Mexico Open is halfway finished, and Tony Finau looks to win his first PGA TOUR event of 2023 as he holds a one-shot leading heading into Moving Day.
Finau went 65-64 on Thursday and Friday to enter the weekend as the leader at -13, a one-shot lead over his Saturday playing partners Erik van Rooyen and Brandon Wu. Right now at DraftKings Sportsbook, Finau is the favorite to take home the trophy at +100, with Wu the second choice at +650, with van Rooyen fourth on the odds board at +900
The recent dominance of Jon Rahm might be best expressed that even though he’s at just -7 and T12 on the leaderboard, he’s the third choice to win by the bettors at +700.
The tournament gets underway on Saturday with tee times starting at 10:38 a.m. ET. You can catch the action on Golf Channel from 1 p.m.-3 p.m., and then on CBS from 3 p.m.-6 p.m. PGA TOUR Live via ESPN+ will also have extended streaming coverage of all 18 holes of the event and every player.
Below is a full list of tee times for Round 3 of the 2023 Mexico Open on Saturday.
2023 Mexico Open Round 3 Tee Times
|Time (ET)
|Tee
|Golfer 1
|Golfer 2
|Golfer 3
|Time (ET)
|Tee
|Golfer 1
|Golfer 2
|Golfer 3
|10:38 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Aaron Baddeley
|Nicolai Hojgaard
|Jonas Blixt
|10:38 AM
|Tee No. 10
|S.H. Kim
|Mark Hubbard
|Harry Hall
|10:49 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Geoff Ogilvy
|Francesco Molinari
|Charley Hoffman
|10:49 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Carson Young
|Vincent Norrman
|Byeong Hun An
|11:00 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Ben Taylor
|Joseph Bramlett
|Adam Long
|11:00 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Andrew Novak
|James Hahn
|Nico Echavarria
|11:11 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Carl Yuan
|Derek Ernst
|Cody Gribble
|11:11 AM
|Tee No. 10
|David Lipsky
|Satoshi Kodaira
|Kevin Chappell
|11:22 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Lanto Griffin
|Brice Garnett
|Scott Piercy
|11:22 AM
|Tee No. 10
|S.Y. Noh
|Austin Eckroat
|Augusto Núñez
|11:33 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Stephan Jaeger
|Emiliano Grillo
|Austin Cook
|11:33 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Richy Werenski
|Nate Lashley
|Patrick Rodgers
|11:44 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Greyson Sigg
|Chez Reavie
|Alejandro Tosti
|11:44 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Ryan Gerard
|Dylan Wu
|Kevin Roy
|11:55 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Beau Hossler
|Trevor Werbylo
|Raul Pereda
|11:55 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Zecheng Dou
|Bill Haas
|Ryan Moore
|12:06 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Michael Kim
|Jon Rahm
|Taylor Pendrith
|12:06 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Lee Hodges
|Maverick McNealy
|Michael Gligic
|12:17 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Cameron Champ
|Ben Martin
|Tano Goya
|12:17 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Trevor Cone
|Sebastián Vázquez
|Derek Lamely
|12:28 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Austin Smotherman
|Akshay Bhatia
|Jimmy Walker
|12:28 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Gary Woodland
|Cameron Percy
|12:39 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Andrew Putnam
|Will Gordon
|Eric Cole
|12:39 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Jonathan Byrd
|Wyndham Clark
|12:50 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Tony Finau
|Erik van Rooyen
|Brandon Wu