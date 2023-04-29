 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Full list of tee times for Round 3 of 2023 Mexico Open

The 2023 Mexico Open tees off at 10:38 a.m. ET on Saturday from Vidanta Vallarta. We have a full list of tee times, including the featured groups.

By DKNation Staff
Tony Finau of the United States reacts after making par on the 9th hole during the second round of the Mexico Open at Vidanta on April 28, 2023 in Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco. Photo by Hector Vivas/Getty Images

The Mexico Open is halfway finished, and Tony Finau looks to win his first PGA TOUR event of 2023 as he holds a one-shot leading heading into Moving Day.

Finau went 65-64 on Thursday and Friday to enter the weekend as the leader at -13, a one-shot lead over his Saturday playing partners Erik van Rooyen and Brandon Wu. Right now at DraftKings Sportsbook, Finau is the favorite to take home the trophy at +100, with Wu the second choice at +650, with van Rooyen fourth on the odds board at +900

The recent dominance of Jon Rahm might be best expressed that even though he’s at just -7 and T12 on the leaderboard, he’s the third choice to win by the bettors at +700.

The tournament gets underway on Saturday with tee times starting at 10:38 a.m. ET. You can catch the action on Golf Channel from 1 p.m.-3 p.m., and then on CBS from 3 p.m.-6 p.m. PGA TOUR Live via ESPN+ will also have extended streaming coverage of all 18 holes of the event and every player.

Below is a full list of tee times for Round 3 of the 2023 Mexico Open on Saturday.

2023 Mexico Open Round 3 Tee Times

Time (ET) Tee Golfer 1 Golfer 2 Golfer 3
10:38 AM Tee No. 1 Aaron Baddeley Nicolai Hojgaard Jonas Blixt
10:38 AM Tee No. 10 S.H. Kim Mark Hubbard Harry Hall
10:49 AM Tee No. 1 Geoff Ogilvy Francesco Molinari Charley Hoffman
10:49 AM Tee No. 10 Carson Young Vincent Norrman Byeong Hun An
11:00 AM Tee No. 1 Ben Taylor Joseph Bramlett Adam Long
11:00 AM Tee No. 10 Andrew Novak James Hahn Nico Echavarria
11:11 AM Tee No. 1 Carl Yuan Derek Ernst Cody Gribble
11:11 AM Tee No. 10 David Lipsky Satoshi Kodaira Kevin Chappell
11:22 AM Tee No. 1 Lanto Griffin Brice Garnett Scott Piercy
11:22 AM Tee No. 10 S.Y. Noh Austin Eckroat Augusto Núñez
11:33 AM Tee No. 1 Stephan Jaeger Emiliano Grillo Austin Cook
11:33 AM Tee No. 10 Richy Werenski Nate Lashley Patrick Rodgers
11:44 AM Tee No. 1 Greyson Sigg Chez Reavie Alejandro Tosti
11:44 AM Tee No. 10 Ryan Gerard Dylan Wu Kevin Roy
11:55 AM Tee No. 1 Beau Hossler Trevor Werbylo Raul Pereda
11:55 AM Tee No. 10 Zecheng Dou Bill Haas Ryan Moore
12:06 PM Tee No. 1 Michael Kim Jon Rahm Taylor Pendrith
12:06 PM Tee No. 10 Lee Hodges Maverick McNealy Michael Gligic
12:17 PM Tee No. 1 Cameron Champ Ben Martin Tano Goya
12:17 PM Tee No. 10 Trevor Cone Sebastián Vázquez Derek Lamely
12:28 PM Tee No. 1 Austin Smotherman Akshay Bhatia Jimmy Walker
12:28 PM Tee No. 10 Gary Woodland Cameron Percy
12:39 PM Tee No. 1 Andrew Putnam Will Gordon Eric Cole
12:39 PM Tee No. 10 Jonathan Byrd Wyndham Clark
12:50 PM Tee No. 1 Tony Finau Erik van Rooyen Brandon Wu

