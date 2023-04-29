Key injuries to monitor heading into second round of the 2023 NBA Playoffs

The second round of the 2023 NBA playoffs begins Saturday, April 29 with the Denver Nuggets and Phoenix Suns playing Game 1 of their series. Here’s a look at the overall league injury report heading into the second round as things stand Saturday.

2023 NBA Playoffs, second round: Injury Report

Joel Embiid (knee) - expected to play in Game 1

Embiid suffered this injury in Game 3 against the Nets, missing Game 4. The 76ers completed the sweep to give Embiid some additional rest, and the Hawks took the Celtics to Game 6 as another bonus. All the reports suggest Embiid will be ready for Game 1, but this is the injury the 76ers didn’t need to be worried about. One aggravation and it could be the end of the season for Philadelphia.

Julius Randle (ankle) - questionable

Quentin Grimes (shoulder) - likely to play Game 1

Grimes should be back, which gives the Knicks a useful perimeter defender who can hit the triple effectively. Randle’s injury is more concerning, since it’s the same ankle he tweaked at the end of the regular season. It didn’t cost him any games in the first round, but his status is definitely more uncertain for Game 1 against the Heat.

Tyler Herro (hand) - OUT

Victor Oladipo (knee) - OUT

Bam Adebayo (hamstring) - expected to play Game 1

Adebayo played through the hamstring issue to close out the first round against the Bucks. Herro and Oladipo are done for the season, which means Miami’s role players are going to have to accept more responsibility. Jimmy Butler is doing his thing, but this series will come down to the performances of Max Strus, Gabe Vincent and Kyle Lowry.