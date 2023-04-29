Tracking each pick selected in the fourth through seventh rounds on Day 3 of the 2023 NFL Draft

Day 3 of the NFL Draft kicks off at noon ET on Saturday, April 29. The draft continues in Kansas City and will air on ABC, ESPN, and NFL Network. The event will be available to live stream on the ESPN app, WatchESPN, the NFL Network App, and NFL Network Live.

Saturday will see the majority of 2023 NFL Draft picks take place — after Round 1 finished on Thursday and Rounds 2 and 3 wrapped up on Friday, Day 3 will bring Rounds 4 through 7 along with the Mr. Irrelevant pick to mark the end of this year’s draft.

After today’s festivities end, teams will be able to sign undrafted free agents to add to their rookie classes. The Chicago Bears have the first pick of the fourth round on Saturday, and the day will wrap up with a compensatory Round 7 pick from the Houston Texans, barring any midday trades.

Here, we will track all of the selections made on the final day of the 2023 NFL Draft.