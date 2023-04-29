Tracking each pick selected in the fourth through seventh rounds on Day 3 of the 2023 NFL Draft

Day 3 of the NFL Draft kicks off at noon ET on Saturday, April 29. The draft continues in Kansas City and will air on ABC, ESPN, and NFL Network. The event will be available to live stream on the ESPN app, WatchESPN, the NFL Network App, and NFL Network Live.
Saturday will see the majority of 2023 NFL Draft picks take place — after Round 1 finished on Thursday and Rounds 2 and 3 wrapped up on Friday, Day 3 will bring Rounds 4 through 7 along with the Mr. Irrelevant pick to mark the end of this year’s draft.
After today’s festivities end, teams will be able to sign undrafted free agents to add to their rookie classes. The Chicago Bears have the first pick of the fourth round on Saturday, and the day will wrap up with a compensatory Round 7 pick from the Houston Texans, barring any midday trades.
Here, we will track all of the selections made on the final day of the 2023 NFL Draft.
2023 NFL Draft results, day 3
|Round
|Pick
|Team
|Player
|Position
|School
|Round
|Pick
|Team
|Player
|Position
|School
|4
|103
|Chicago Bears
|4
|104
|Houston Texans
|4
|105
|Houston Texans (via ARI)
|4
|106
|Indianapolis Colts
|4
|107
|New England Patriots
|4
|108
|Seattle Seahawks (via DEN)
|4
|109
|Las Vegas Raiders
|4
|110
|Indianapolis Colts (via ATL)
|4
|111
|Cleveland Browns
|4
|112
|New York Jets
|4
|113
|Atlanta Falcons
|4
|114
|Carolina Panthers
|4
|115
|New Orleans Saints
|4
|116
|Green Bay Packers
|4
|117
|New England Patriots
|4
|118
|Washington Commanders
|4
|119
|Minnesota Vikings
|4
|120
|New England Patriots (via PIT)
|4
|121
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|4
|122
|Arizona Cardinals (via DET)
|4
|123
|Seattle Seahawks
|4
|124
|Baltimore Ravens
|4
|125
|Los Angeles Chargers
|4
|126
|Cleveland Browns
|4
|127
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|4
|128
|Los Angeles Rams (via NYG)
|4
|129
|Dallas Cowboys
|4
|130
|Jacksonville Jaguars (via BUF)
|4
|131
|Cincinnati Bengals
|4
|132
|Pittsburgh Steelers (via CAR)
|4
|133
|Chicago Bears
|4
|134
|Kansas City Chiefs
|4
|135
|New England Patriots
|5
|136
|Jacksonville Jaguars (via CHI)
|5
|137
|Buffalo Bills
|5
|138
|Indianapolis Colts
|5
|139
|Arizona Cardinals (via DET)
|5
|140
|Cleveland Browns
|5
|141
|Indianapolis Colts (via LV)
|5
|142
|Cleveland Browns
|5
|143
|New York Jets
|5
|144
|Las Vegas Raiders
|5
|145
|Carolina Panthers
|5
|146
|New Orleans Saints
|5
|147
|Tennessee Titans
|5
|148
|Chicago Bears
|5
|149
|Green Bay Packers
|5
|150
|Washington Commanders
|5
|151
|Seattle Seahawks
|5
|152
|Detroit Lions
|5
|153
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|5
|154
|Seattle Seahawks
|5
|155
|San Francisco 49ers
|5
|156
|Los Angeles Chargers
|5
|157
|Baltimore Ravens
|5
|158
|Minnesota Vikings
|5
|159
|Green Bay Packers (via DET)
|5
|160
|Jacksonville Jaguars (via NYG)
|5
|161
|Los Angeles Rams (via HOU)
|5
|162
|Indianapolis Colts
|5
|163
|Cincinnati Bengals
|5
|164
|Minnesota Vikings (via SF)
|5
|165
|New Orleans Saints
|5
|166
|Kansas City Chiefs
|5
|167
|Los Angeles Rams
|5
|168
|Arizona Cardinals
|5
|169
|Dallas Cowboys
|5
|170
|New York Jets
|5
|171
|Los Angeles Rams
|5
|172
|New York Giants
|5
|173
|San Francisco 49ers
|5
|174
|Las Vegas Raiders
|5
|175
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|5
|176
|Indianapolis Colts
|5
|177
|Los Angeles Rams
|6
|178
|Kansas City Chiefs
|6
|179
|Green Bay Packers (via TB)
|6
|180
|Arizona Cardinals
|6
|181
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|6
|182
|Los Angeles Rams
|6
|183
|Denver Broncos (via DET)
|6
|184
|New England Patriots
|6
|185
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|6
|186
|Tennessee Titans
|6
|187
|New England Patriots
|6
|188
|Philadelphia Eagles (via HOU)
|6
|189
|Los Angeles Rams
|6
|190
|Cleveland Browns
|6
|191
|Houston Texans (LAR)
|6
|192
|New England Patriots
|6
|193
|Washington Commanders
|6
|194
|Kansas City Chiefs (via DET)
|6
|195
|Denver Broncos
|6
|196
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|6
|197
|Miami Dolphins
|6
|198
|Seattle Seahawks
|6
|199
|Baltimore Ravens
|6
|200
|Los Angeles Chargers
|6
|201
|Houston Texans
|6
|202
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|6
|203
|Houston Texans
|6
|204
|Las Vegas Raiders
|6
|205
|Buffalo Bills
|6
|206
|Cincinnati Bengals
|6
|207
|Green Bay Packers
|6
|208
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|6
|209
|New York Giants
|6
|210
|New England Patriots
|6
|211
|Minnesota Vikings
|6
|212
|Dallas Cowboys
|6
|213
|Arizona Cardinals
|6
|214
|Las Vegas Raiders
|6
|215
|Washington Commanders
|6
|216
|San Francisco 49ers
|6
|217
|Cincinnati Bengals (via KC)
|7
|218
|Chicago Bears
|7
|219
|Philadelphia Eagles
|7
|220
|Las Vegas Raiders
|7
|221
|Indianapolis Colts
|7
|222
|Minnesota Vikings (via SF)
|7
|223
|Los Angeles Rams
|7
|224
|Atlanta Falcons
|7
|225
|Atlanta Falcons
|7
|226
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|7
|227
|New Orleans Saints
|7
|228
|Tennessee Titans
|7
|229
|Cleveland Browns
|7
|230
|Philadelphia Eagles (via HOU)
|7
|231
|Las Vegas Raiders
|7
|232
|Green Bay Packers
|7
|233
|Washington Commanders
|7
|234
|Los Angeles Rams
|7
|235
|Green Bay Packers
|7
|236
|Indianapolis Colts
|7
|237
|Seattle Seahawks
|7
|238
|Miami Dolphins
|7
|239
|Los Angeles Chargers
|7
|240
|Jacksonville Jaguars (via NYG)
|7
|241
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|7
|242
|Green Bay Packers
|7
|243
|New York Giants
|7
|244
|Dallas Cowboys
|7
|245
|New England Patriots
|7
|246
|Cincinnati Bengals
|7
|247
|San Francisco 49ers
|7
|248
|Philadelphia Eagles
|7
|249
|Detroit Lions (via KC)
|7
|250
|Kansas City Chiefs
|7
|251
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|7
|252
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|7
|253
|San Francisco 49ers
|7
|254
|New York Giants
|7
|255
|San Francisco 49ers
|7
|256
|Green Bay Packers
|7
|257
|New Orleans Saints
|7
|258
|Chicago Bears
|7
|259
|Houston Texans