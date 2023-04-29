We are on to Day 3 of the 2023 NFL Draft! The first two days were fun, but we’ve got teams like the Jaguars who have 10 picks today and the Packers, Patriot, and Rams who have nine. There will be plenty of trades, but teams are building out their rosters today and there will be plenty of diamonds in the rough.

We’ll also possibly see Mel Kiper finally break down completely. You never know. There are some good players left, with CB Kalee Ringo, DT Adetomiwa Adebawore. OT Dawand Jones, CB Clark Phillips, LB Nick Herbig, RB Israel Abanikanda, RB Roschon Johnson and many more ready to help out your teams!

I won’t be grading every player picked here today, but will get to notable names and add in any useful or not so useful information that comes along. Have fun!

Rapid reaction pick grades for notable Day 3 picks and news

Roger Goodell still hearing some healthy boos here in Day 3 of the draft!

We have three trades before the first pick! The Saints have moved up to the first pick of Round 4 after trading with the Bears.

No. 105 Philadelphia Eagles: Kelee Ringo, CB, Georgia

Grade A

The Eagles have done it again. They’ve drafted yet another Georgia Bulldog and another one that has fallen too far. Ringo has the speed to keep up with NFL receivers along with the size and tenacity. He is likely better off at safety in the NFL, but would project to be extremely good at the position.

No. 110 Indianapolis Colts: Adetomiwa Adebawore, DE, Northwestern

Grade A

Adebawore ran a 4.49 40 at 6’2”, 282 lbs! He is a physical specimen, but probably needs to bulk up a bit and move to DT. His upside is special if he can learn to work in the guts of the defense with some extra weight.

No. 111 Cleveland Browns: Dawand Jones, OT, Ohio State

Grade A

Jones fell in the draft due to some medical concerns, but if he can stay healthy, he could be a true steal. He has relied a bit on his huge size, 6’8”, 374 lbs., but he’ll need to refine his game to excel in the NFL.

At No. 111, the #Browns take Ohio State OT Dawand Jones. The pre-draft process was tough on Jones, who also was downgraded by some teams on medical. But he’s 6-8, 370+ with an 88-inch wingspan and didn’t allow a sack last season. A high-upside addition in Round 4. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 29, 2023

No. 115 Chicago Bears: Roschon Johnson, RB, Texas

Grade B

The Bears let David Montgomery walk this offseason and added Donte Foreman. They also have Khalil Herbert, who projects as the lead back. Johnson is a power back who produces extra yards by running through tackles. He’s not very creative, but he does find ways to get those extra yards. There’s a real chance this backfield is up for grabs, so Johnson should at least get a chance to lead and his pass blocking skills will help.

The Patriots took a kicker, because of course they did. We’ll see if long snapper or punter is next.

The Eagles think they’re so cool with all the Georgia defenders but the Pats are cornering the market on Eastern Michigan over here https://t.co/p27w3JVhK2 — Rodger Sherman (@rodger) April 29, 2023

The 49ers and Patriots have drafted kickers in the third and fourth round. Let’s take a look at the best kickers in the league, and where they were drafted:

PFF's top 10 kickers



1- D. Carlson - 5th Rd

2 - J. Tucker - Undrafted

3 - G. Gano - Undrafted

4 - M. Gay - 5th Rd

5 - K. Fairbairn - Undrafted

6 - Y. Koo - Undrafted

7 - C. McLaughlin - Undrafted

8 - J. Myers - Undrafted

9 - C. Dicker - Undrafted

10 - R. Patterson - Undrafted https://t.co/iPyQstUipx — Pat Thorman (@Pat_Thorman) April 29, 2023

No. 125 Los Angeles Chargers: Derius Davis, WR, TCU

Grade B

Davis, teammate of the Chargers first round pick Quentin Johnson at TCU, is more of a return man than every down receiver, but could help stretch the field when needed.His speed is special and if the Chargers can find ways to use it well, he could help add a wrinkle to the offense.