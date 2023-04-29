Odds to win NBA Championship entering the second round of 2023 playoffs

The second round of the 2023 NBA playoffs is set to begin Saturday with Game 1 between the Phoenix Suns and Denver Nuggets. There’s still one game left in the first round which will take place Sunday, but seven of the eight spots available in the second round are set. Here’s a look at the updated title odds entering the second round courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

The most notable change here is the absence of the Milwaukee Bucks, who became the sixth No. 1 seed to lose to a No. 8 seed in the opening round. The Miami Heat, behind a monster series from Jimmy Butler, took down the Bucks in five games. In a slightly less surprising result, the Memphis Grizzlies entered the playoffs as the No. 2 seed in the West and lost to the Lakers in six games. That result should further boost LA’s title stock.

Odds to win 2023 NBA Championship ahead of second round

Boston Celtics: +165

Phoenix Suns: +380

Los Angeles Lakers: +650

Philadelphia 76ers: +800

Denver Nuggets: +800

Golden State Warriors: +1200

New York Knicks: +2200

Miami Heat: +4000

Sacramento Kings: +4500

The Lakers are an intriguing play at +650 for one major reason; two of the Celtics, Suns, 76ers and Nuggets will not make the conference finals. The Lakers are going to play either the Kings or the Warriors, depending on who wins Sunday’s Game 7. Golden State remains an intriguing play at +1200 but could easily be eliminated Sunday. The Warriors might be worth backing if they advance from Sunday’s game but the Lakers do hold the best value at the moment.