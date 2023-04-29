Finals MVP odds ahead of second round of 2023 NBA playoffs

The second round of the 2023 NBA playoffs begins Saturday with Game 1 between the Phoenix Suns and Denver Nuggets. There’s still one spot in the second round left but most of the field is set. It’s a good chance to take a look at the updated odds to win Finals MVP courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Finals MVP Odds 2023 Player Finals MVP odds Player Finals MVP odds Jayson Tatum +215 Kevin Durant +650 Jaylen Brown +800 Nikola Jokic +850 Joel Embiid +850 Devin Booker +950 LeBron James +1000 Stephen Curry +1300 Anthony Davis +1600 Julius Randle +4000 Jimmy Butler +4000 Jalen Brunson +4000 De'Aaron Fox +5500 James Harden +6500 Jamal Murray +10000 Chris Paul +10000 Derrick White +10000 Klay Thompson +12000 Marcus Smart +12000 Domantas Sabonis +12000 Tyrese Maxey +13000 Al Horford +18000 Bam Adebayo +20000 Austin Reaves +20000 Deandre Ayton +25000 RJ Barrett +25000 Robert Williams +25000 Malcolm Brogdon +25000 Andrew Wiggins +25000 D'Angelo Russell +30000 Michael Porter Jr. +35000 Draymond Green +35000 Jordan Poole +60000 Tobias Harris +80000 Aaron Gordon +80000 Immanuel Quickley +90000 Harrison Barnes +100000

The biggest change is the absence of Giannis Antetokounmpo, who was a co-favorite to win the honor entering the playoffs. Antetokounmpo suffered a back injury in Game 1 against the Heat and missed Games 2 and 3. He did return for Games 4 and 5, but couldn’t help the Bucks avoid a 4-1 loss to the Heat in a shocking upset.

That upset has now placed Celtics star Jayson Tatum in the driver’s seat to win Finals MVP. It’s surprising to see teammate Jaylen Brown listed third. Suns star Kevin Durant, Nuggets big man Nikola Jokic and 76ers center Joel Embiid round out the top five. Of these five, at least two will not see the conference finals.

Devin Booker is an intriguing option at +950, putting him at sixth. LeBron James has a good path as well to Finals MVP at +1000, largely because the Lakers would only have to face one of the Suns and Nuggets to make the Finals.

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry is listed at +1300 but he first needs to lead his team past the Sacramento Kings in Game 7 of the first round Sunday. The most intriguing longshot play is Jimmy Butler, who has already rocked the playoffs with his production against the Bucks. Butler is listed at +4000 and Miami would have to make the Finals for him to have a shot but given the way he’s playing right now, it’s tempting to put a sprinkle on him at this number.