 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Finals MVP odds ahead of second round of 2023 NBA playoffs

Here’s a look at 2023 Finals MVP odds ahead of the second round of the playoffs.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Boston Celtics (129) Vs. Atlanta Hawks (121) At State Farm Arena
Boston Celtics Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown embrace after the game. The Celtics beat the Atlanta Hawks, 129-121, in Game 4 of their Eastern Conference First Round Series.
Photo by Jim Davis/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

The second round of the 2023 NBA playoffs begins Saturday with Game 1 between the Phoenix Suns and Denver Nuggets. There’s still one spot in the second round left but most of the field is set. It’s a good chance to take a look at the updated odds to win Finals MVP courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Finals MVP Odds 2023

Player Finals MVP odds
Player Finals MVP odds
Jayson Tatum +215
Kevin Durant +650
Jaylen Brown +800
Nikola Jokic +850
Joel Embiid +850
Devin Booker +950
LeBron James +1000
Stephen Curry +1300
Anthony Davis +1600
Julius Randle +4000
Jimmy Butler +4000
Jalen Brunson +4000
De'Aaron Fox +5500
James Harden +6500
Jamal Murray +10000
Chris Paul +10000
Derrick White +10000
Klay Thompson +12000
Marcus Smart +12000
Domantas Sabonis +12000
Tyrese Maxey +13000
Al Horford +18000
Bam Adebayo +20000
Austin Reaves +20000
Deandre Ayton +25000
RJ Barrett +25000
Robert Williams +25000
Malcolm Brogdon +25000
Andrew Wiggins +25000
D'Angelo Russell +30000
Michael Porter Jr. +35000
Draymond Green +35000
Jordan Poole +60000
Tobias Harris +80000
Aaron Gordon +80000
Immanuel Quickley +90000
Harrison Barnes +100000

The biggest change is the absence of Giannis Antetokounmpo, who was a co-favorite to win the honor entering the playoffs. Antetokounmpo suffered a back injury in Game 1 against the Heat and missed Games 2 and 3. He did return for Games 4 and 5, but couldn’t help the Bucks avoid a 4-1 loss to the Heat in a shocking upset.

That upset has now placed Celtics star Jayson Tatum in the driver’s seat to win Finals MVP. It’s surprising to see teammate Jaylen Brown listed third. Suns star Kevin Durant, Nuggets big man Nikola Jokic and 76ers center Joel Embiid round out the top five. Of these five, at least two will not see the conference finals.

Devin Booker is an intriguing option at +950, putting him at sixth. LeBron James has a good path as well to Finals MVP at +1000, largely because the Lakers would only have to face one of the Suns and Nuggets to make the Finals.

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry is listed at +1300 but he first needs to lead his team past the Sacramento Kings in Game 7 of the first round Sunday. The most intriguing longshot play is Jimmy Butler, who has already rocked the playoffs with his production against the Bucks. Butler is listed at +4000 and Miami would have to make the Finals for him to have a shot but given the way he’s playing right now, it’s tempting to put a sprinkle on him at this number.

More From DraftKings Nation