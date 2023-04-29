Finals MVP odds ahead of second round of 2023 NBA playoffs

The second round of the 2023 NBA playoffs begins Saturday with Game 1 between the Phoenix Suns and Denver Nuggets. There’s still one spot in the second round left but most of the field is set. It’s a good chance to take a look at the updated odds to win Finals MVP courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.
Finals MVP Odds 2023
|Player
|Finals MVP odds
|Player
|Finals MVP odds
|Jayson Tatum
|+215
|Kevin Durant
|+650
|Jaylen Brown
|+800
|Nikola Jokic
|+850
|Joel Embiid
|+850
|Devin Booker
|+950
|LeBron James
|+1000
|Stephen Curry
|+1300
|Anthony Davis
|+1600
|Julius Randle
|+4000
|Jimmy Butler
|+4000
|Jalen Brunson
|+4000
|De'Aaron Fox
|+5500
|James Harden
|+6500
|Jamal Murray
|+10000
|Chris Paul
|+10000
|Derrick White
|+10000
|Klay Thompson
|+12000
|Marcus Smart
|+12000
|Domantas Sabonis
|+12000
|Tyrese Maxey
|+13000
|Al Horford
|+18000
|Bam Adebayo
|+20000
|Austin Reaves
|+20000
|Deandre Ayton
|+25000
|RJ Barrett
|+25000
|Robert Williams
|+25000
|Malcolm Brogdon
|+25000
|Andrew Wiggins
|+25000
|D'Angelo Russell
|+30000
|Michael Porter Jr.
|+35000
|Draymond Green
|+35000
|Jordan Poole
|+60000
|Tobias Harris
|+80000
|Aaron Gordon
|+80000
|Immanuel Quickley
|+90000
|Harrison Barnes
|+100000
The biggest change is the absence of Giannis Antetokounmpo, who was a co-favorite to win the honor entering the playoffs. Antetokounmpo suffered a back injury in Game 1 against the Heat and missed Games 2 and 3. He did return for Games 4 and 5, but couldn’t help the Bucks avoid a 4-1 loss to the Heat in a shocking upset.
That upset has now placed Celtics star Jayson Tatum in the driver’s seat to win Finals MVP. It’s surprising to see teammate Jaylen Brown listed third. Suns star Kevin Durant, Nuggets big man Nikola Jokic and 76ers center Joel Embiid round out the top five. Of these five, at least two will not see the conference finals.
Devin Booker is an intriguing option at +950, putting him at sixth. LeBron James has a good path as well to Finals MVP at +1000, largely because the Lakers would only have to face one of the Suns and Nuggets to make the Finals.
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry is listed at +1300 but he first needs to lead his team past the Sacramento Kings in Game 7 of the first round Sunday. The most intriguing longshot play is Jimmy Butler, who has already rocked the playoffs with his production against the Bucks. Butler is listed at +4000 and Miami would have to make the Finals for him to have a shot but given the way he’s playing right now, it’s tempting to put a sprinkle on him at this number.