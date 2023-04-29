 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Lions trade D’Andre Swift to Eagles

By Chet Gresham Updated
D’Andre Swift #32 of the Detroit Lions runs the ball for a touchdown during the third quarter in the game against the Chicago Bears at Ford Field on January 01, 2023 in Detroit, Michigan. Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images

The Philadelphia Eagles have added yet another Georgia Bulldog to their ranks, as they’ve traded draft picks to the Detroit Lions for running back D’Andre Swift, per Adam Schefter.

The Eagles get a game breaker for a 7th round pick! This draft has been crazy good for the Eagles, as they keep finding ways to grab huge upside guys at value.

Swift likely will have trouble being a fantasy star in Philly, as his touches could be limited, but if he can stay healthy, he has the ability to shine. And his main competition will be Rashaad Penny, who also has a history of dealing with injuries. If things land right, he’ll be behind one of the best rush blocking offensive lines in the league. He’ll also have a rushing quarterback to take away defensive pressure.

Eagles GM Howie Roseman has had a tremendous draft and it’s not over yet. The Eagles lost a bit in free agency, but have quickly stocked right back up for another Super Bowl run.

