Lions trade D’Andre Swift to Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles have added yet another Georgia Bulldog to their ranks, as they’ve traded draft picks to the Detroit Lions for running back D’Andre Swift, per Adam Schefter.

Trade: After using their top pick on RB Jahmyr Gibbs, the Lions are trading D’Andre Swift to the Philadelphia Eagles, per sources. The trade is a homecoming; Swift is from Philadelphia and went to high school there at St. Joseph’s Prep before attending, of course, Georgia. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 29, 2023

The Eagles get a game breaker for a 7th round pick! This draft has been crazy good for the Eagles, as they keep finding ways to grab huge upside guys at value.

Swift likely will have trouble being a fantasy star in Philly, as his touches could be limited, but if he can stay healthy, he has the ability to shine. And his main competition will be Rashaad Penny, who also has a history of dealing with injuries. If things land right, he’ll be behind one of the best rush blocking offensive lines in the league. He’ll also have a rushing quarterback to take away defensive pressure.

Eagles GM Howie Roseman has had a tremendous draft and it’s not over yet. The Eagles lost a bit in free agency, but have quickly stocked right back up for another Super Bowl run.