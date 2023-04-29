Fantasy football implications of Eagles acquiring RB D’Andre Swift from Lions

The Detroit Lions made headlines in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft, taking running back Jahmyr Gibbs to add to their backfield. That fueled speculation of a trade, and the Lions made that move Saturday by sending running back D’Andre Swift to the Philadelphia Eagles. The Eagles are sending a future fourth-round pick back to the Lions for Swift, who is in the final year of his contract.

Here’s a look at the fantasy football implications of this move for the Eagles and Lions.

Fantasy impact of Swift joining Eagles

Health has always been a key concern for Swift, but he’s one of the best all-around backs when he’s on the field. He makes an impact as a rusher and a receiver, and should have plenty of good matchups given Philadelphia’s array of weapons. Swift will cede some touches to Rashaad Penny and Kenneth Gainwell, but he could easily end up being the top running back in this system. Miles Sanders had what many considered an underwhelming fantasy season last year, and he rushed for 1,269 yards and 11 touchdowns in this offense. If Swift can stay healthy, he’ll put up big numbers.

Fantasy impact of Swift leaving Lions

The Lions signed David Montgomery in free agency after the departure of Jamaal Williams. Montgomery likely takes on the lead role in this offense and could be in line for most of the goal line touches, which gives him a lot of fantasy value. Gibbs takes on Swift’s role, and should have an immediate impact as well. The Lions used both running backs significantly last season, so Montgomery and Gibbs both carry value heading into the 2023 campaign. The Lions are expected to remain one of the top scoring offenses in the league, which further helps both running backs in the fantasy realm.