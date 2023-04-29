Bengals fan trolls NFL with coin flip during 2023 NFL Draft

Philip Amrein, the Cincinnati Bengals Fan of the Year, announced a Bengals fourth-round pick in the 2023 Draft, and made the most of his on-stage opportunity to poke fun at the NFL for their infamous AFC coin-flip solution from the most recent playoffs.

LEGEND!!! Coin flip…. AFC Championship will be played in CINCINNATI Ohio!



Phil!!! #Bengals pic.twitter.com/LZtapXL2GC — Bengal Jim’s BTR (@bengaljims_BTR) April 29, 2023

For those who need a refresher, there was a scenario in which a home-field playoff advantage between the Bengals and the Ravens would have been determined by a coin flip had a specific series of events taken place. That series of events did not take place, but this fan’s coin flip has the AFC Championship headed to Cincinnati, Ohio in 2024.

The coin flip was the subject of much ire from both the Bengals' and Ravens’ side, and Cincinnati running back Joe Mixon was fined for a coin-flip celebration in the Bengals’ first-round game against the Ravens.

With the pick, the Bengals selected Purdue wide receiver Charlie Jones.