A puppy peed on NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah during the NFL Draft

When NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah gets peed on, you know it’s late in the draft. Jeremiah says the puppy has character concerns, which frankly is just bad scouting by the usually clear-headed Jeremiah. The puppy is 100% innocent.

.@movethesticks had character concerns about Patrick.



We now know why pic.twitter.com/ana6Rtn1C3 — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) April 29, 2023

We don’t know the puppy’s 40 time and tape is scarce, but we are currently checking the Puppy Bowl tape to get a better evaluation of his best traits. But we do know he scored in the “generational talent” tier as far as cuteness goes.

Some character concerns with this pup right here. Might cause them to slip down the board a bit... https://t.co/JuE49Xs54I pic.twitter.com/dJumaqx0EG — Daniel Jeremiah (@MoveTheSticks) April 29, 2023

The puppy is currently seeking counsel for a defamation suit against Jeremiah and NFL Network. Amy Trask would be my first pick for just this occasion. We’ll see if she has time to work pro bono, as the puppy has yet to sign any deals.