Ted Lasso actors announce Dolphins pick a player named Higgins

The cast of Ted Lasso was on hand for the 2023 NFL Draft, announcing the Miami Dolphins’ pick from Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. It was amusing in general, but Ted Lasso fans will appreciate the actual pick. Cristo Fernández, who plays Dani Rojas, and Kola Bokinni, who plays Isaac McAdoo, announced the Dolphins used a sixth round pick to select Elijah Higgins. There’s no word on whether Elijah’s middle name is Leslie.

