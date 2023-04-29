 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Ted Lasso actors announce Dolphins pick a player named Higgins

We can only hope his middle name is Leslie.

By David Fucillo
Kola Bokinni, Billy Harris, Hannah Waddingham and Cristo Fernandez of the Apple TV+ “Ted Lasso” cast take time out from training to take in some of London’s landmarks on a vintage Routemaster bus on April 28, 2023 in London, England. Photo by Dave Benett/Getty Images for Apple

The cast of Ted Lasso was on hand for the 2023 NFL Draft, announcing the Miami Dolphins’ pick from Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. It was amusing in general, but Ted Lasso fans will appreciate the actual pick. Cristo Fernández, who plays Dani Rojas, and Kola Bokinni, who plays Isaac McAdoo, announced the Dolphins used a sixth round pick to select Elijah Higgins. There’s no word on whether Elijah’s middle name is Leslie.

