Fantasy running back winners and losers following Day 3 of the 2023 NFL Draft

The NFL Draft has wrapped up for 2023! The good news is that we now have a much better handle on what the makeup of NFL teams will be this season. That will help us narrow down who has a chance to succeed in fantasy football this season and really, that’s all that matters right?

Fantasy winners

Tony Pollard, Cowboys

The Cowboys didn’t draft a running back until late in the 6th round, which is a huge relief to Pollard’s fantasy backers. There was some risk that the Cowboys would have drafted Bijan Robinson, but the Falcons ended that at pick No. 8. As it is, Pollard is the lead back and with his ability, he should be a first rounder in all your drafts.

Jahmyr Gibbs, Lions

The Lions traded D’Andre Swift to the Eagles, leaving Gibbs and David Montgomery as the Top 2 backs in Detroit. How those two divvy up the touches is yet to be seen, but Gibbs and Swift have similar games and if Swift saw any playing time it would likely have cut into Gibbs’ playing time.

Josh Jacobs, Raiders

The Raiders didn’t select a running back in the NFL Draft despite Jacobs being on the last year of his contract. Zamir White and Ameer Abdullah are his backups/ While White has a chance to be a good back, he hasn’t proven that yet. Maybe they trade him or add another running back, but for now this is great for his fantasy upside this season.

James Conner, Cardinals

The Cardinals passed on running back in this draft, giving Conner the lead role going into the season once again. With Keaontay Ingram and Corey Clement as his main backups at the moment, he should easily lead the backfield again.

Rachaad White, Buccaneers

White is the lead back gong into 2023 as long as the Bucs don’t add good competition, and during the draft, he got none. There is a real chance the team adds a veteran, but he’s good for now.

Fantasy losers

Khalil Herbert, Bears

With David Montgomery out of town it looked like Herbert would be able to take over, but the Bears brought in free agent Donte Foreman and drafted Texas running back Roschon Johnson. That job is up for grabs now.

Rashaad Penny, Eagles

After the Eagles let Miles Sanders walk, they went and picked up Rashaad Penny. Penny, when healthy, has been a tremendous player and looked poised to lead the backfield behind a great run-blocking line. But, he now has more competition after the Eagles traded for D’Andre Swift during the draft. We will see a committee of sorts in Philadelphia, with room for both players to win touches based on performance.