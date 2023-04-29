Deuce Vaughn’s father moved to tears with Dallas Cowboys draft selection

Deuce Vaughn made headlines this year as the star of a shockingly high-ranked Kansas State football team. The undersized yet high-speed running back entered the NFL Draft after a standout year that saw him amass over 1,900 all-purpose yards and 12 touchdowns for the Wildcats.

Vaughn’s father, Chris Vaughn, is the assistant director of college scouting for the Dallas Cowboys. He has been with the organization since 2017, and had a very special moment today as the team he scouts for selected his son in the sixth round of the NFL Draft. The All-American grew up and played high school football in Texas, and will return home for the “family affair,” as the Cowboys’ social media team puts it.

In a video that Adam Schefter tweeted, the elder Vaughn is moved to tears in the Cowboys’ war room after the announcement of his son as their Round 6 selection.