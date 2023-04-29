 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Full list of tee times for Final Round of Mexico Open on Sunday

The final round of the 2023 Mexico Open tees off Sunday at Vidanta Vallarta in Vallarta, Mexico. We have a full list of tee times.

By Grace McDermott
Mexico Open at Vidanta - Round Three Photo by Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images

We’re entering the final day of the 2023 Mexico Open, and in a wholly unsurprising update, Jon Rahm and Tony Finau make up two of the top three golfers heading into Sunday. Finau tops the leaderboard at -19, and Rahm shot a 61 on Saturday to move to -17. He is joined there by Akshay Bhatia, and Brandon Wu trails at -16.

The tournament is taking place at Vidanta Vallarta in Vallarta, Mexico, which has offered golfers pleasant weather and sunny skies this week. Finau sits atop the odds board at DraftKings Sportsbook at -140 to win it all. Rahm trails at +180.

The Final Round of the tournament gets underway on Sunday morning. The Final Round will air on the Golf Channel from 1-3 p.m. ET and on CBS from 3-6 p.m. ET. The entire round will be available to watch on PGA Tour Live starting at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Below is a full list of tee times for the final round of the 2023 Mexico Open on Sunday, April 30:

2023 Mexico Open Final Round Tee Times

Time (ET) Tee Golfer 1 Golfer 2 Golfer 3
Time (ET) Tee Golfer 1 Golfer 2 Golfer 3
12:47 PM Tee No. 1 Tony Finau Jon Rahm Akshay Bhatia
12:36 PM Tee No. 1 Brandon Wu Will Gordon Austin Smotherman
12:36 PM Tee No. 10 Maverick McNealy Lee Hodges
12:25 PM Tee No. 1 Andrew Putnam Eric Cole Erik van Rooyen
12:25 PM Tee No. 10 Derek Lamely Lanto Griffin
12:14 PM Tee No. 1 Carson Young Ben Taylor Emiliano Grillo
12:14 PM Tee No. 10 Nico Echavarria Augusto Núñez Bill Haas
12:03 PM Tee No. 1 Cameron Champ Kevin Roy Michael Kim
12:03 PM Tee No. 10 Tano Goya Cameron Percy Byeong Hun An
11:52 AM Tee No. 1 Jimmy Walker Vincent Norrman Joseph Bramlett
11:52 AM Tee No. 10 Carl Yuan David Lipsky Austin Eckroat
11:41 AM Tee No. 1 Kevin Chappell Dylan Wu Beau Hossler
11:41 AM Tee No. 10 Zecheng Dou Michael Gligic Jonathan Byrd
11:30 AM Tee No. 1 Raul Pereda S.H. Kim Harry Hall
11:30 AM Tee No. 10 Wyndham Clark Jonas Blixt Chez Reavie
11:19 AM Tee No. 1 Francesco Molinari Charley Hoffman Scott Piercy
11:19 AM Tee No. 10 Richy Werenski Ryan Gerard Trevor Cone
11:08 AM Tee No. 1 Stephan Jaeger Gary Woodland Aaron Baddeley
11:08 AM Tee No. 10 S.Y. Noh Cody Gribble Brice Garnett
10:57 AM Tee No. 1 Mark Hubbard Geoff Ogilvy Andrew Novak
10:57 AM Tee No. 10 Nicolai Hojgaard Adam Long Satoshi Kodaira
10:46 AM Tee No. 1 James Hahn Derek Ernst Austin Cook
10:46 AM Tee No. 10 Taylor Pendrith Ben Martin Sebastián Vázquez
10:35 AM Tee No. 1 Nate Lashley Patrick Rodgers Greyson Sigg
10:35 AM Tee No. 10 Alejandro Tosti Trevor Werbylo Ryan Moore

More From DraftKings Nation