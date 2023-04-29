Full list of tee times for Final Round of Mexico Open on Sunday

We’re entering the final day of the 2023 Mexico Open, and in a wholly unsurprising update, Jon Rahm and Tony Finau make up two of the top three golfers heading into Sunday. Finau tops the leaderboard at -19, and Rahm shot a 61 on Saturday to move to -17. He is joined there by Akshay Bhatia, and Brandon Wu trails at -16.
The tournament is taking place at Vidanta Vallarta in Vallarta, Mexico, which has offered golfers pleasant weather and sunny skies this week. Finau sits atop the odds board at DraftKings Sportsbook at -140 to win it all. Rahm trails at +180.
The Final Round of the tournament gets underway on Sunday morning. The Final Round will air on the Golf Channel from 1-3 p.m. ET and on CBS from 3-6 p.m. ET. The entire round will be available to watch on PGA Tour Live starting at 8:30 a.m. ET.
Below is a full list of tee times for the final round of the 2023 Mexico Open on Sunday, April 30:
2023 Mexico Open Final Round Tee Times
|Time (ET)
|Tee
|Golfer 1
|Golfer 2
|Golfer 3
|Time (ET)
|Tee
|Golfer 1
|Golfer 2
|Golfer 3
|12:47 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Tony Finau
|Jon Rahm
|Akshay Bhatia
|12:36 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Brandon Wu
|Will Gordon
|Austin Smotherman
|12:36 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Maverick McNealy
|Lee Hodges
|12:25 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Andrew Putnam
|Eric Cole
|Erik van Rooyen
|12:25 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Derek Lamely
|Lanto Griffin
|12:14 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Carson Young
|Ben Taylor
|Emiliano Grillo
|12:14 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Nico Echavarria
|Augusto Núñez
|Bill Haas
|12:03 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Cameron Champ
|Kevin Roy
|Michael Kim
|12:03 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Tano Goya
|Cameron Percy
|Byeong Hun An
|11:52 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Jimmy Walker
|Vincent Norrman
|Joseph Bramlett
|11:52 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Carl Yuan
|David Lipsky
|Austin Eckroat
|11:41 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Kevin Chappell
|Dylan Wu
|Beau Hossler
|11:41 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Zecheng Dou
|Michael Gligic
|Jonathan Byrd
|11:30 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Raul Pereda
|S.H. Kim
|Harry Hall
|11:30 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Wyndham Clark
|Jonas Blixt
|Chez Reavie
|11:19 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Francesco Molinari
|Charley Hoffman
|Scott Piercy
|11:19 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Richy Werenski
|Ryan Gerard
|Trevor Cone
|11:08 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Stephan Jaeger
|Gary Woodland
|Aaron Baddeley
|11:08 AM
|Tee No. 10
|S.Y. Noh
|Cody Gribble
|Brice Garnett
|10:57 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Mark Hubbard
|Geoff Ogilvy
|Andrew Novak
|10:57 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Nicolai Hojgaard
|Adam Long
|Satoshi Kodaira
|10:46 AM
|Tee No. 1
|James Hahn
|Derek Ernst
|Austin Cook
|10:46 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Taylor Pendrith
|Ben Martin
|Sebastián Vázquez
|10:35 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Nate Lashley
|Patrick Rodgers
|Greyson Sigg
|10:35 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Alejandro Tosti
|Trevor Werbylo
|Ryan Moore