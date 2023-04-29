Full list of tee times for Final Round of Mexico Open on Sunday

We’re entering the final day of the 2023 Mexico Open, and in a wholly unsurprising update, Jon Rahm and Tony Finau make up two of the top three golfers heading into Sunday. Finau tops the leaderboard at -19, and Rahm shot a 61 on Saturday to move to -17. He is joined there by Akshay Bhatia, and Brandon Wu trails at -16.

The tournament is taking place at Vidanta Vallarta in Vallarta, Mexico, which has offered golfers pleasant weather and sunny skies this week. Finau sits atop the odds board at DraftKings Sportsbook at -140 to win it all. Rahm trails at +180.

The Final Round of the tournament gets underway on Sunday morning. The Final Round will air on the Golf Channel from 1-3 p.m. ET and on CBS from 3-6 p.m. ET. The entire round will be available to watch on PGA Tour Live starting at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Below is a full list of tee times for the final round of the 2023 Mexico Open on Sunday, April 30: