Rangers ace Jacob deGrom heading to 15-day IL with right elbow inflammation

The Texas Rangers are sending Jacob deGrom to the 15-day injured list with the right elbow inflammation. He has had previous stints on the IL due to his elbow, and thankfully they haven’t been lengthy. deGrom will be re-evaluated in a few days to see how he is progressing.

Texas right-hander Jacob deGrom is headed to the 15-day injured list with what the Rangers termed “right elbow inflammation.” He left his start Friday with forearm tightness and should be reevaluated in the coming days. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) April 29, 2023

deGrom is in the first year of a five-year, $185 million deal with Texas. He has started six games for the Rangers and has a 2-0 record with a 2.67 ERA. deGrom has struck out 45 hitters in 30.1 innings and has only allowed four walks. Texas will have to hope that he won’t miss too much time as he would be very hard to replace.

While deGrom is sidelined, Nathan Eovaldi should be the incumbent ace. He will be followed by Jon Gray, Martin Perez and Andrew Heaney. deGrom could recover sooner rather than later which would allow Texas to avoid bringing up a prospect or signing a free agent to replace him.