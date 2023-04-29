 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Rangers ace Jacob deGrom heading to 15-day IL with right elbow inflammation

Jacob deGrom is going to the injured list with right elbow inflammation.

By Teddy Ricketson Updated
Jacob deGrom #48 of the Texas Rangers returns to the dugout after his eleventh strikeout to end the inning during a game against the Oakland Athletics at Globe Life Field on April 23, 2023 in Arlington, Texas. Photo by Bailey Orr/Texas Rangers/Getty Images

The Texas Rangers are sending Jacob deGrom to the 15-day injured list with the right elbow inflammation. He has had previous stints on the IL due to his elbow, and thankfully they haven’t been lengthy. deGrom will be re-evaluated in a few days to see how he is progressing.

deGrom is in the first year of a five-year, $185 million deal with Texas. He has started six games for the Rangers and has a 2-0 record with a 2.67 ERA. deGrom has struck out 45 hitters in 30.1 innings and has only allowed four walks. Texas will have to hope that he won’t miss too much time as he would be very hard to replace.

While deGrom is sidelined, Nathan Eovaldi should be the incumbent ace. He will be followed by Jon Gray, Martin Perez and Andrew Heaney. deGrom could recover sooner rather than later which would allow Texas to avoid bringing up a prospect or signing a free agent to replace him.

More From DraftKings Nation