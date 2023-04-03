Kansas City Chiefs 7-round 2023 mock draft

The Kansas City Chiefs are reigning high above the NFL competition. Coming off a Super Bowl victory, their MVP quarterback and head coach Andy Reid have their sights set on something bigger in the next season.

The AFC West has belonged to Kansas City, as they haven’t lost the division in seven years. While the organization has been relatively silent this offseason, you can almost guarantee that all of their cards will be shown again come to Draft Day. Here’s a look at the free agency moves for the Chiefs.

Significant free agency additions

OT Jawaan Taylor

EDGE Charles Omenihu

LB Drue Tranquill

S Mike Edwards

Significant free agency losses

WR JuJu Smith-Schuster

WR Mecole Hardman

OT Orlando Brown

DT Khalen Saunders

S Juan Thornhill

Chiefs 7-round mock draft

The Chiefs have a nice assortment of draft picks this year, and it’s going to be interesting to see which positions they feel need an upgrade. They have lost JuJu Smith-Schuster and Mecole Hardman at wide receiver, so it’s likely that they select a pass catcher within the first few rounds. They also will need help on defense. A particular target will be at linebacker.

Kansas City Chiefs Draft Picks by Round in 2023

31. DE Andre Carter II, Army

63. TE Tucker Kraft, South Dakota State.

95. WR Parker Washington, Penn State

122 (from MIA). QB Hendon Hooker, Tennessee

134. LB Olusegun Oluwatimi, Michigan

166. WR Xavier Hutchinson, Iowa State

178 (from CHI via MIA). OT Luke Haggard, Indiana

217 (compensatory pick). RB Evan Hull, Northwestern

249. S Keidron Smith, Kentucky

250. CB Anthony Johnson, Virginia

Kansas City’s passing attack will always be well-positioned when you have Patrick Mahomes under center, but the losses of Hardman and Smith-Schuster are still significant nonetheless. Thus, we selected Parker Washington and Xavier Hutchinson to bolster the Chiefs’ receiving room. Travis Kelce, Kadarius Toney, and Marques Valdez-Scantling will continue to sit atop the depth chart, but Washington and Hutchinson could play nice complementary roles.

While the AFC runs through Kansas City, they’ll likely face the likes of Joe Burrow and Josh Allen for years to come in the postseason. You can never go wrong with adding depth on defense to pressure those two, so we selected defensive end, Andre Carter, with our first overall pick at No. 31.

The Chiefs ranked 20th in pass defense last season (225.1 YPG allowed), and you never know when injuries can derail the depth in the secondary. To close out Kansas City’s remaining selections, we drafted Keidron Smith and Anthony Johnson with our final two picks respectively.