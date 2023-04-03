Los Angeles Chargers 7-round 2023 mock draft

The Los Angeles Chargers finished 10-7 last season to reach the playoffs for the first time since 2018 while marking their first postseason appearance with franchise quarterback Justin Herbert under center. Los Angeles met the Jacksonville Jaguars in the Wild Card round and should have advanced to a Divisional Round matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs, but a 27-point comeback from Jacksonville in the second half ended Los Angeles’ playoff trip prematurely.

The Chargers’ corresponding moves this offseason are undoubtedly a result of preparing to come to terms with Herbert on a contract extension. With a large salary number soon-to-be on the books as a result, Los Angeles could look to the draft as a means of both bolstering their roster in the short-term, while also stockpiling talent to replace future roster departures in the long-term.

Significant free agency additions

TE Donald Parham Jr.

LB Eric Kendricks

DL Morgan Fox

Significant free agency losses

WR DeAndre Carter

OT Storm Norton

LB Troy Reeder

LB Drue Tranquill

S Nassir Adderley

Chargers 7-round mock draft

The Chargers will first be on the clock at pick No. 21, with six more picks remaining throughout the draft. Let’s dive in with a 7-round mock draft on Pro Football Network where trade offers are on the table.

21. WR Quentin Johnston, TCU

54. LB Drew Sanders, Arkansas

85. S Brandon Joseph, Notre Dame

125. EDGE Zach Harrison, Ohio State

156. TE Luke Schoonmaker, Michigan

200. RB Keaton Mitchell, East Carolina

239. OC Alex Forsyth, Oregon

Mike Williams provided a major boost to the Chargers’ passing attack last season, and Keenan Allen is still one of the best route runners in the league. But those two statements are predicated on their ability to stay on the field, as it's becoming a growing reality that both are susceptible to injuries. Though Allen avoided being a cap casualty, he’s only getting older and the loss of DeAndre Carter to the Las Vegas Raiders doesn’t help.

Thus, we drafted Quentin Johnson out of TCU with our first-round pick, as he could play at minimum a contributing role this season, while possibly transitioning to become one of the more prominent receivers for Herbert in the years to come.

Nassir Adderley’s struggles, and subsequent retirement, combined with continues injuries to Joey Bosa, made adding depth to the defense a no-brainer. Add on the fact that Khalil Mack just turned 32 years old, and the Chargers could benefit from some youth on that side of the ball. Enter Drew Sanders, Brandon Joseph, and Zach Harrison, whom we drafted with our next three picks.

This is a draft that’s filled with depth at the tight end position, so the Chargers would be remiss to not try and leverage the opportunity. Gerald Everett was consistent with 55 receptions for 555 receiving yards, but he could easily leave in free agency next summer and Parham Jr. was limited to just six games after dealing with hamstring injuries and a concussion. Schoonmaker could be developed as a prominent part of the offense going forward.