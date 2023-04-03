UConn vs. San Diego State: Game time, live stream, TV channel, how to watch 2023 Men’s National Championship Game

The national championship game of the 2023 NCAA Tournament sees the No. 4 UConn Huskies face off against the No. 5 San Diego State Aztecs on Monday. The title game is taking place in Houston, Texas with tip-off scheduled for 9:20 p.m. ET. The game will air on CBS.

March Madness will be streamed in its entirety on NCAA.com, with subscriptions not necessary. You can watch SDSU-UConn at March Madness Live. There will be a 30-40 second lag on the game, so keep that in mind for your in-game betting on the contest.

UConn (30-8) has been the most dominant team in the tournament with each of its five victories coming by 13 points or more. The Huskies led the entire way in their 72-59 semifinal victory over Miami on Saturday.

San Diego State (32-6) has been one of the most defensively sound teams in the nation all season long and is vying for its first national championship. The Aztecs stunned Florida Atlantic 72-71 on Saturday by way of a Lamont Butler buzzer-beater.

UConn is a 7.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. The point total sits at 132.5.

Date: Monday, April 3

Time: 9:20 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Live stream: March Madness Live

Odds: UConn -7.5, TOTAL: 132.5