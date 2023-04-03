 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

UConn vs. San Diego State: Game time, live stream, TV channel, how to watch 2023 Men’s National Championship Game

San Diego State and Connecticut face off in the championship game of the 2023 NCAA Tournament. We break down everything you need to know to watch the game on TV and via live stream.

By DKNation Staff
NCAA Basketball: Final Four National Semifinals-Florida Atlantic vs San Diego State Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

The national championship game of the 2023 NCAA Tournament sees the No. 4 UConn Huskies face off against the No. 5 San Diego State Aztecs on Monday. The title game is taking place in Houston, Texas with tip-off scheduled for 9:20 p.m. ET. The game will air on CBS.

March Madness will be streamed in its entirety on NCAA.com, with subscriptions not necessary. You can watch SDSU-UConn at March Madness Live. There will be a 30-40 second lag on the game, so keep that in mind for your in-game betting on the contest.

UConn (30-8) has been the most dominant team in the tournament with each of its five victories coming by 13 points or more. The Huskies led the entire way in their 72-59 semifinal victory over Miami on Saturday.

San Diego State (32-6) has been one of the most defensively sound teams in the nation all season long and is vying for its first national championship. The Aztecs stunned Florida Atlantic 72-71 on Saturday by way of a Lamont Butler buzzer-beater.

UConn is a 7.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. The point total sits at 132.5.

Date: Monday, April 3
Time: 9:20 p.m. ET
TV channel: CBS
Live stream: March Madness Live
Odds: UConn -7.5, TOTAL: 132.5

