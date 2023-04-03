Who are the referees for UConn vs. SDSU in the 2023 National Championship Game

The No. 4 UConn Huskies face off against the No. 5 San Diego State Aztecs at 9:20 p.m. ET on Monday, April 3 at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas. The game will air on CBS.

The NCAA will announce the referees an hour before the game tips off. In the meantime, here is a full list of referees announced for the 2023 Final Four.

UConn has been a powerhouse in this tournament, beating their first five opponents by an average margin of 20.6 points. Led by Adama Sanogo and Jordan Hawkins, this offense has proved nearly impossible to defend. The Huskies recorded 11 personal fouls against Miami in the Final Four and drew 12.

SDSU has shocked the nation several times this tournament, first with a win over Alabama, and again with a huge comeback and buzzer-beater against FAU. Their defense is their strongest suit by far, and they will need to be in top form as they take on the Huskies. In their Final Four game, the Aztecs recorded 17 personal fouls and drew 17.

UConn enters as a 7.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook.