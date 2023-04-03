Which LIV golfers are playing in the 2023 Masters

The Masters, unlike the PGA TOUR, is allowing LIV golfers to qualify and play at Augusta, alongside the other major championships. Eighteen LIV golfers will join the field this week after qualifying in various ways — winning the Masters or other majors, finishing in the top few places of last year’s Masters and other majors, PGA TOUR wins, and OWGR points.

However, LIV golfers are limited in their qualification paths, as they are unable to get PGA TOUR wins or OWGR points in their current league. We may see more of an effect next year on the number of LIV golfers who are eligible to participate at Augusta, but here is the full list of LIV golfers who are participating in the 2023 Masters and how they qualified.

Former Masters winners

Phil Mickelson

Bubba Watson

Dustin Johnson

Patrick Reed

Sergio Garcia

Charl Schwartzel

Major winners from past five years

Cameron Smith

Brooks Koepka

Bryson DeChambeau

Top four finish in non-Masters major last year

Mito Pereira

OWGR Top 50

Thomas Pieters

Abraham Ancer

Joaquin Niemann

Kevin Na

Louis Oosthuizen

Harold Varner III

Jason Kokrak