Which LIV golfers are playing in the 2023 Masters

The Masters, unlike the PGA TOUR, is allowing LIV golfers to qualify and play at Augusta, alongside the other major championships. Eighteen LIV golfers will join the field this week after qualifying in various ways — winning the Masters or other majors, finishing in the top few places of last year’s Masters and other majors, PGA TOUR wins, and OWGR points.
However, LIV golfers are limited in their qualification paths, as they are unable to get PGA TOUR wins or OWGR points in their current league. We may see more of an effect next year on the number of LIV golfers who are eligible to participate at Augusta, but here is the full list of LIV golfers who are participating in the 2023 Masters and how they qualified.
Former Masters winners
Phil Mickelson
Bubba Watson
Dustin Johnson
Patrick Reed
Sergio Garcia
Charl Schwartzel
Major winners from past five years
Cameron Smith
Brooks Koepka
Bryson DeChambeau
Top four finish in non-Masters major last year
Mito Pereira
OWGR Top 50
Thomas Pieters
Abraham Ancer
Joaquin Niemann
Kevin Na
Louis Oosthuizen
Harold Varner III
Jason Kokrak