When is the 2023 NBA play-in tournament?

It has been a wild 2023 NBA season and it will be coming to a close shortly. The 2023 NBA play-in tournament will begin in just over a week with the 7-10 seeds in each conference battling it out for the final two spots in the NBA playoffs.

The No. 7 and No. 8 seed is the first matchup while the No. 9 seed and No. 10 seed follow. The winner of the first matchup advances as the No. 7 seed. The loser gets another opportunity as they play the winner of the No. 9 seed and No. 10 seed. While the play-in gives the final four seeds a shot because of how tight the playoff races were in previous years, the No. 9 seed or No. 10 seed don't have it easy as they must win two games to advance as the No. 8 seed. I think this is great for the NBA and they should continue this in the future.

2023 NBA play-in tournament

Date: April 11-14

The NBA playoff race is as tight as it’s been all year. Heading into the final week of the regular season, the Eastern Conference play-in is currently the No. 7 Miami Heat vs. No. 8 Atlanta Hawks and No. 9 Toronto Raptors vs. No. 10 Chicago Bulls. The Orlando Magic are the only team out which still has a chance.

The Western Conference is as tight as we’ve seen in a while. The current matchups are the No. 7 Los Angeles Lakers vs. No. 8 New Orleans Pelicans and the No. 9 Minnesota Timberwolves vs No. 10 Oklahoma City Thunder. The Dallas Mavericks and Utah Jazz are just one game back of the final spot of the play-in. The final week will be a tight race.