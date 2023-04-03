Top fantasy baseball waiver pickups for Week 1

We are through the first weekend of the MLB season. Yes, you can barely call this the first leg of the marathon, which is the 162-game regular season, but that doesn’t mean we can't go ahead and start tinkering with our fantasy baseball rosters. Some perceived lineup staples have already played out of their respective positions, so it is never too early to take stock in your roster. With that, here are four players that had a great opening weekend and deserve a waiver wire add.

Fantasy baseball waiver wire: Week 1

Jonathan India, 2B, Cincinnati Reds

Roster percentage: 46.4%

The Reds don’t project to be that great this year, but their youth movement is starting to take off. India was arguably their best player on opening weekend for Cincinnati, finishing with three hits, seven total bases, two RBI and a stolen base. Only having second base positional availability is restricting, but India does a little bit of everything.

Charlie Blackmon, OF/DH, Colorado Rockies

Roster percentage: 30.4%

Blackmon finished the weekend tied for the fifth-most points in standard ESPN points leagues. He scored four runs, had 11 total bases with three RBI. Getting to play at Coors Field 81 times per season tends to favor hitters like Blackmon, but he had a great weekend on the road in San Diego. With a limited bench and three outfield spots being the standard this year, Blackmon deserves a roster spot.

Marcus Stroman, SP, Chicago Cubs

Roster percentage: 45.4%

We only have one start to go off of, but Stroman looked good. He pitched six innings and gave up three hits and three walks while striking out eight. Stroman didn’t give up a run in the opener, and the Chicago lineup provided solid run support to its starters over the weekend. Throw in that Stroman should see starts against the Pittsburgh Pirates and Reds throughout the season, and he is a solid stash.

Aaron Civale, SP, Cleveland Guardians

Roster percentage: 6.7%

Civale wasn’t necessarily dominant in his first start of the season, but he was efficient. He pitched seven shutout innings and allowed only two hits and a walk while striking out three to the Seattle Mariners. This was a great way to start off his season, and if he can continue this against worse teams in his division, he is a solid addition to your roster.