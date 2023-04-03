Players you can drop in fantasy baseball for Week 2 of 2023 MLB season

You spend all offseason, or at least an hour prior to your draft, doing your research to draft the perfect fantasy baseball team. You complete mock drafts, look at analyst projections and drafted all the players you wanted. Then, you get one weekend in, and your studs have all of a sudden turned into duds. This is a marathon and not a sprint, but that doesn’t mean you can’t tinker with your lineup. With that in mind, here are four players that you can send to the waiver wire after the first weekend.

Fantasy baseball waiver wire

Player to drop

Rowdy Tellez, 1B, Milwaukee Brewers

Easy, I know that this is a bold name to start off with. He is rostered in 73.2% of leagues, largely due to his power numbers. When the home run ball isn’t there, though, what do you have left? A high proficiency for strikeouts. In the long run, he should be fine, but there is some worry after he leaves opening weekend with a walk and six strikeouts with no hits for negative five points in standard leagues. If you used high draft capital on him, see if you can trade him rather than straight dropping.

Brandon Drury, 3B/1B/2B/DH, Los Angeles Angels

I was a big fan of Drury at the end of my drafts because of his positional versatility. He doesn’t have a clear path to starting in the lineup and is usually platooned with a teammate. Drury played in two of the Angels’ three opening weekend games and ended up with a combined 0 for 8 stat line with two strikeouts. He is already not going to play often, and when he has, it hasn’t been pretty or beneficial.

Hunter Renfroe, OF, Los Angeles Angels

If your league awards points for catches of the year, then look into keeping Renfore for his defense. Renfroe is rostered in 65.5% of leagues and leaves the weekend with a run, a walk and two strikeouts. There is outfield depth to be had, so I would drop Renfroe for a guy like Charlie Blackmon coming off a big weekend.

Miles Mikolas, SP, St. Louis Cardinals

Mikolas shot up draft boards at the end of spring training after not giving up a single earned run in the Grapefruit League. Unfortunately, that streak came to an end in his first appearance that mattered. He had a tough matchup against the Toronto Blue Jays, and they delivered. Mikolas lasted only 3.1 innings and gave up 10 hits and five earned runs while striking out six.