Hitters to stream for fantasy baseball in Week 1 of 2023 MLB season

The first weekend of baseball season is in the books. While it feels early to start making some changes to your fantasy roster, waiver wires are open for a reason. Some players have already been relegated to the bench or were in a surprising platoon. With that in mind, here are some players you should look at adding as they head into the first full week of the season with momentum.

Fantasy baseball waiver wire: Week 1

Hitters to stream

Charlie Blackmon, Colorado Rockies — Blackmon is rostered in 30.4% of leagues on ESPN. He finished the first weekend going 6-for-12 at the plate with two doubles, a home run and three RBI. Blackmon and the Rockies stay on the road for a brief two-game set with the Los Angeles Dodgers but then host the Washington Nationals in a four-game series at home, which highly favors Blackmon.

Jose Siri, Tampa Bay Rays — Siri is the type of player that you want to roster as long as he has momentum. For now, he heads into next week with the third-most fantasy points (standard points league) among hitters for Tampa Bay. He is also rostered in only 1.9% of leagues, and with matchups against the Washington Nationals, Oakland Athletics and Boston Red Sox coming up, is a worthy addition.

Adam Duvall, Boston Red Sox — Duvall is off to a hot start with Boston. He comes out of the weekend 5-for-9 at the plate with a double, triple, two home runs and six RBI. Duvall draws the pitching staffs of the Pittsburgh Pirates and Detroit Tigers next week and should continue his impressive start to the year.