Top MLB DFS stacks on DraftKings for Monday, April 3

We have a full 15 game slate on Monday, April 3. With every team in action, it can be difficult to pinpoint which players and clubs to focus on for your DFS lineup. We are here to help by examining our top three team stacks for Monday’s DFS slate starting at 7:05 p.m. ET.

Top MLB DFS stacks: Monday, April 3

OF Mookie Betts ($6,100)

C Will Smith ($5,000)

OF J.D. Martinez ($4,900)

2B Miguel Vargas ($2,300)

It’s no surprise to see the Dodgers in this spot, as you could could argue to stack them into your DFS lineup almost any given day. That especially holds true in a home matchup against Rockies RHP Ryan Feltner. Over the last two years, Feltner has an inflated .372 wOBA split to right-handed bats. That’s good news for the hitters listed above. You can even look to 2B Miguel Vargas as an economical stacking extension of the other three.

3B Rafael Devers ($5,900)

OF Alex Verdugo ($4,300)

1B Justin Turner ($3,900)

OF Adam Duvall ($3,700)

The Red Sox and Dodgers both have some of the highest team run totals of the night. You could argue that Boston has a better hitting environment to go along with a 9.5 over/under. The wind is blowing out to the Green Monster in left field, which should give right-handed power bats a nice boost. The Red Sox lineup has been hot. Devers and Verdugo are undeniable, but Turner and Duvall have started the season on a tear. Those two stand to benefit the most from the wind/park boost.

2B Ketel Marte ($4,400)

OF Lourdes Gurriel ($4,100)

1B Christian Walker ($3,800)

3B Evan Longoria ($3,500)

This stack is a little more under the radar than the other two. It’s geared more for differentiating your lineups in large-field tournaments, if that piques your interest. Padres LHP Ryan Weathers is far from a sure thing. In fact, he holds a 5.49 ERA with a low 6.86 K/9 rate and inflated 1.83 HR/9 mark across 98.1 major league innings. Right-handed bats Gurriel, Walker, Lewis, and the switch-hitting Marte will look to take advantage.