Who will replace Jim Nantz as broadcaster of the Final Four in 2024?

When college basketball fans tune in on Monday, April 3 for the Men’s 2023 NCAA Championship game, they’ll be greeted with, “Hello, friends,” for one final time. CBS broadcaster Jim Nantz’s incredible run of covering March Madness will come to an end Monday evening, coincidentally at the place where it all began.

Nantz’s career originally began as a University of Houston graduate, where he was a member of the school’s golf team. His post-college path quickly evolved into a successful broadcasting career, where he logged 354 NCAA tournament games, 64 semifinals, and 32 championship games on his resume. He’ll still be heard while covering NFL games or other monumental sporting events such as The Masters, but his time covering the Madness of March has reached its end.

CBS didn’t have to work too hard to find Nantz’s replacement, however, as the network is handing the reigns to someone in-house. A familiar voice in Ian Eagle will serve as the soundtrack for all the upsets and shining moments that have become synonymous with the greatest sporting event there is.

Eagle may be stepping into the lead broadcasting role for the Final Four, but it will by no means be his first rodeo covering the NCAA tournament.

Eagle has been with CBS since 1998, covering a variety of sports and currently serving as the voice of the network’s number two broadcast team for the NFL on CBS. NBA fans know him well from TNT’s NBA coverage, and he’s also the voice of the Brooklyn Nets on the YES Network.

Aside from his professional experience, what makes him clearly worthy of calling the Final Four is the unique flare and enthusiasm he brings when on the mic. From his memorable phrases like “razzle dazzle” to “that’s a man’s jam!”, Eagle will fit in seamlessly when the 2024 Men’s Final Four arrives in Phoenix next year.