You won’t believe who is San Diego State basketball’s all-time assist leader is

San Diego State is headed to its first-ever men’s national championship on Monday, April 3 as the Aztecs take on the UConn Huskies in the title game. The Aztecs’ run has shocked the nation, and their all-time assists leader might surprise you.

It’s none other than Tony Gwynn. Yep, that’s right — the right fielder who spent 20 seasons with the San Diego Padres. In the same year as he was drafted by the Padres, 1981, he was also selected by the then-San Diego Clippers.

He set the SDSU single-game record for assists in 1980 with 18 against UNLV. He has 16 games with 10 or more assists, which is another school record. He still holds the all-time assist record with the Aztecs with 590 and the single-season record with 221. As a college baseball player, he had a three-year career where he averaged .398 as a hitter. There is still an annual Tony Gwynn Classic in college baseball in San Diego.