Picks, predictions for Angels vs. Mariners on Monday, April 3

The MLB season rolls along Monday when the Los Angeles Angels take on the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington. First pitch is slated for 9:40 p.m. ET.

The Angels have two of the biggest superstars in the game in Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani. They’ve got out to a 2-1 start and come into this one having won two straight over the Oakland Athletics. Seattle has been struggling a bit more. They’re sitting at 1-3 and are on a three-game losing streak heading into this game after an ugly series against the Cleveland Guardians.

Angels-Mariners picks: Monday, April 3

Injury report

Angels infielder Anthony Rendon missed Sunday’s game after slamming into the tarp while attempting to make a catch on Saturday. He’s listed as day-to-day and may suit up Monday.

Mariners SP Robbie Ray is on the 15-day IL. Though he wasn’t slated to pitch today anyway.

Starting pitchers

Reid Detmers will be on the bump for the Angels. He’s starting his third MLB season and has a career ERA of 4.27. Last season, he posted a 3.77 ERA over 25 starts.

George Kirby will take the mound for Seattle. He’s entering his second season in the big leagues and made 25 starts a season ago, posting a 3.39 ERA. He holds a strange record by becoming the first pitcher to throw 24 consecutive strikes to start an MLB game.

Over/Under pick

The run total for this game is set at 7, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. LA has scored six or more runs in their last two games while the Ms haven’t scored more than five all season. These pitchers are also both very capable of shutting an opposing offense down.

Pick: Under 7

Moneyline pick

The Angels come into this game as a +125 moneyline underdog while the Mariners are a -145 favorite. Kirby is definitely a solid pitcher, but they’ve struggled to score runs and LA has a lineup that can score a ton of them.

Pick: Angels +125.