Picks, predictions for Orioles vs. Rangers on Monday, April 3

The Baltimore Orioles are looking to get on track in 2023 when they take on the Texas Rangers on Monday night at GlobeLife Field in Arlington, Texas. First pitch is slated for 8:05 p.m. ET. The Rangers are on fire, starting the season a perfect 3-0 and racking up a ton of runs in an opening series sweep of the Philadelphia Phillies. The O’s (1-2) came away with a win over the Boston Red Sox on Opening Day but lost two straight to end the series.

Orioles-Rangers picks: Monday, April 3

Injury report

The Rangers have suffered no injuries since Opening Day that are expected to impact tonight’s contest.

Baltimore shortstop Jorge Mateo suffered a hand injury Saturday and is listed at day-to-day. He was out of the lineup Sunday.

Starting pitchers

Kyle Bradish will be on the hill for Baltimore. This marks his second season in the big leagues. In 2022 he posted a 4.90 ERA in 117.2 innings of work. The Rangers will send out Jon Gray to the bump. He had a 3.96 ERA a season ago and racked up 134 strikeouts in 127.1 innings pitched.

Over/Under pick

The run total for this game is set at 8.5, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The Rangers have scored double-digit runs in two of the first three games of the season. Going against an inexperienced starter in Bradish will probably yield another high run total. The O’s have scored over five runs in each of their first three games too, but only won one of them. Simple choice here.

Pick: Over 8.5

Moneyline pick

The Rangers are the moneyline favorite at -135 while Baltimore is listed at +115. Texas has kind of dominated so far on the young season and Baltimore’s pitching has been an issue.

Pick: Rangers -135