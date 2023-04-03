Picks, predictions for Braves vs. Cardinals on Monday, April 3

Monday night brings us a thrilling National League matchup between the Atlanta Braves and St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri. First pitch is scheduled for 7:45 p.m. ET. The Cards (2-1) lost on Opening Day, but won the next two games against the Toronto Blue Jays to wrap up the series. Atlanta (2-1) fell to the Washington Nationals on Sunday, but won two straight before to take the series win.

Braves-Cardinals picks: Monday, April 3

Injury report

Atlanta’s Opening Day starter Max Fried will hit the injured list after he suffered a hamstring injury early on in his first start, though that wouldn’t impact today’s game either way.

For the Cards, outfielder Lars Nootbar wasn’t in the lineup for Sunday’s game against the Blue Jays. He’s dealing with a thumb injury and is listed as day-to-day.

Starting pitchers

Atlanta will send Charlie Morton out to pitch tonight. He had over 200 strikeouts in 172 innings pitched a season ago, but had an ERA of 4.34. The Cardinals are projected to have Jake Woodford on the hill tonight. He’s only in his fourth MLB season and has never thrown more than 48 innings in a single year. He posted a 4-0 mark a season ago with a 2.23 ERA in 27 appearances, though only one was a start. It’s the first appearance of the season for both hurlers.

Over/Under pick

The run total for this game is set at 8.5, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The Nationals have scored seven runs in two straight games while the Cards have scored 22 total runs through three games. They scored nine runs twice in their opening series.

Lots of runs expected here

Pick: Over 8.5

Moneyline pick

Both teams have seen their pitching staff have given up a total of four runs over the last two nights. Woodford looked dominant at times a season ago, but will he be able to handle the pressure of starting against a lineup like Atlanta? Charlie Morton is a steady hand on the mound and can navigate tough lineups.

Pick: Atlanta -125