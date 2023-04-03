Picks, predictions for Phillies vs. Yankees on Monday, April 3

The Philidelphia Phillies meet up with the New York Yankees on Monday night at Yankee Stadium in New York. First pitch is slated for 7:10 p.m. ET. Philly (0-3) is still searching for its first win of the season after getting swept by the Texas Rangers to open the campaign. The Yankees (2-1) earned a pretty impressive series win over the San Francisco Giants in their first games of 2023.

Phillies-Yankees picks: Monday, April 3

Injury report

The Yankees haven’t dealt with any new injuries since the season began, though they’ve been decimated by them in spring training, particularly at the catcher’s spot.

The Phillies also haven’t had any new injuries crop up since Opening Day last week.

Starting pitchers

Taijuan Walker is projected to be on the hill for Philly on Monday. He posted a 12-5 record a season ago with an ERA of 3.49.

The Yankees will send lefty Nestor Cortes to the bump. Cortes is coming off the best season of his young career where he earned an All-Star appearance. He finished the year with 163 strikeouts in 158.1 innings and an ERA of 2.44.

Over/Under pick

The run total for this game is set at eight on DraftKings Sportsbook. The Yankees have scored five or more runs in each of their games so far, with the largest run total posted at six on Opening Day. Philly’s pitching has given up 27 runs over the last two days combined. Seems like an easy choice here.

Pick: Over 8

Moneyline pick

The Yanks are a -170 moneyline favorite while Philidelphia is going off at +145. The sheer dominance of New York’s hitting and pitching (they shut out the Giants twice in their three-game set) is enough to make me want to bet on the Yankees. Combine that with the 27 runs allowed in the last two games from Philly and it’s clear as day.

Pick: Yankees -170