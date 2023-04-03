Picks, predictions for Giants vs. White Sox on Monday, April 3

The MLB season is now in full swing as each team heads off on their second series of the year on Monday, including the San Francisco Giants and Chicago White Sox. Both teams meet to open up a new set on Monday afternoon at 3:10 p.m. ET at Guaranteed Rate Field on the south side of Chicago. The Giants (1-2) had a bit of a brutal opening series against the New York Yankees while the Southsiders (2-2) split four games with the defending World Series champions.

Here’s our breakdown of that game and some of our favorite picks to go along with it.

Giants-White Sox picks: Monday, April 3

Injury report

Joey Bart, the Giants catcher, was placed on the 10-day IL with a back issue retroactive to March 31.

The White Sox haven’t suffered any injuries over the first few days of the season.

Starting pitchers

San Francisco will roll out Anthony DeSclafani to the hill today to make his first start of the season. He only tossed 19 innings over five starts in 2022 before having season-ending ankle surgery, but he had a very strong spring training.

The Sox will have Michael Kopech on the mound. A season ago he was 5-9 but only had a 3.54 ERA over 119.1 innings pitched. He’s never faced the Giants in his MLB career.

Over/Under pick

The run total for this game is set at eight and getting to that point might be a bit of a stretch. So far this season, the Giants have only scored seven runs through three games and have been shut out twice. Chicago has only scored four or more runs twice through four games.

The Giants offense isn’t showing up right now and the White Sox won’t be able to get to that eight run number by themselves.

Pick: Under 8

Moneyline pick

The White Sox are on the moneyline at -135 while the Giants are listed as a +115 underdog, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. San Fran has struggled to score runs and even hits. In their two losses, the team hasn’t eclipsed four hits.

Pick: White Sox -135